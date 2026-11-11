Nvidia Confronts Investor Lawsuit Over Alleged Executive Misconduct
(MENAFN) US semiconductor giant Nvidia and its chief executive, Jensen Huang, are facing a proposed shareholder class action accusing them of withholding important information from investors regarding Huang's alleged personal connections to a former executive at Megaspeed.
The lawsuit, detailed in court filings submitted Monday, claims that the company and its CEO provided misleading information by failing to disclose the alleged relationship and related concerns.
The legal proceedings come after Nvidia's board announced on Sunday that it had initiated an independent investigation into Huang following reports suggesting he had been targeted by foreign intelligence activities.
Filed before the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the complaint accuses Nvidia and Huang of breaching requirements established under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The case was brought by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher, represented by The Rosen Law Firm. It seeks to cover investors who acquired Nvidia shares or other securities during the period extending from October 9, 2025, through November 8, 2026.
According to the lawsuit, Nvidia's previous assurances that an internal assessment had uncovered no evidence of its semiconductor products being redirected to unauthorized destinations were misleading. The filing also challenges Huang's description of the company's commercial relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed International as "normal."
The plaintiff maintains that these statements failed to reveal Huang's alleged personal association with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of collecting intelligence for China.
The legal complaint further argues that Nvidia and its chief executive did not adequately inform shareholders about potential national security issues that could damage the company's public standing, undermine investor confidence and negatively affect its future commercial opportunities.
The lawsuit, detailed in court filings submitted Monday, claims that the company and its CEO provided misleading information by failing to disclose the alleged relationship and related concerns.
The legal proceedings come after Nvidia's board announced on Sunday that it had initiated an independent investigation into Huang following reports suggesting he had been targeted by foreign intelligence activities.
Filed before the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the complaint accuses Nvidia and Huang of breaching requirements established under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The case was brought by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher, represented by The Rosen Law Firm. It seeks to cover investors who acquired Nvidia shares or other securities during the period extending from October 9, 2025, through November 8, 2026.
According to the lawsuit, Nvidia's previous assurances that an internal assessment had uncovered no evidence of its semiconductor products being redirected to unauthorized destinations were misleading. The filing also challenges Huang's description of the company's commercial relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed International as "normal."
The plaintiff maintains that these statements failed to reveal Huang's alleged personal association with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of collecting intelligence for China.
The legal complaint further argues that Nvidia and its chief executive did not adequately inform shareholders about potential national security issues that could damage the company's public standing, undermine investor confidence and negatively affect its future commercial opportunities.
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