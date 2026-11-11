Dozens Injured as Bus Collides with Multiple Vehicles in South Korea
(MENAFN) At least 57 people sustained injuries after a bus crashed into more than 30 vehicles in South Korea on Wednesday morning, according to reports.
The incident took place at a traffic stop in Seongnam, a city in Gyeonggi province south of Seoul, during the morning commute.
The bus, operated by a driver in his 60s, struck four other buses, a freight truck and 27 passenger vehicles before eventually stopping after crashing into a traffic barrier.
At least six people suffered serious injuries, although none were considered life-threatening.
The driver informed police that the vehicle's braking system had failed, according to reports.
Authorities found no evidence that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.
An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine its precise cause.
The incident took place at a traffic stop in Seongnam, a city in Gyeonggi province south of Seoul, during the morning commute.
The bus, operated by a driver in his 60s, struck four other buses, a freight truck and 27 passenger vehicles before eventually stopping after crashing into a traffic barrier.
At least six people suffered serious injuries, although none were considered life-threatening.
The driver informed police that the vehicle's braking system had failed, according to reports.
Authorities found no evidence that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.
An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine its precise cause.
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