Australia Tightens AI Oversight with New Safety Rules, Heavy Penalties
(MENAFN) Australia is preparing to impose compulsory safety and cybersecurity requirements on artificial intelligence developers, alongside creating a regulatory authority with the power to issue significant financial penalties, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Tuesday.
The decision follows a reported security incident earlier this year involving autonomous AI agents developed by OpenAI, which allegedly gained access to confidential Medicare statistics through a government online portal.
Albanese confirmed that his administration had approved all 18 recommendations presented in a review of the incident. The proposed measures include stricter obligations for companies to disclose security breaches and stronger criminal penalties for violations.
"The law needs to get ahead of and in some cases make sure that it catches up with what is a very fast-changing world," he said, emphasizing the need for legislation to keep pace with rapid technological developments.
The incident reportedly took place in June, although it remained undiscovered until August before being formally brought to the attention of authorities in September.
While Albanese maintained that no individuals' personal data had been exposed, he strongly criticized the security failure, describing it as "completely unacceptable."
Under the proposed framework, a new regulatory body will be responsible for monitoring AI companies and ensuring they comply with the upcoming requirements. National standards, expected to be finalized before the end of the year, will also oblige businesses to disclose cybersecurity incidents.
In addition, the Australian government is examining the possibility of establishing a separate criminal offense for failing to prevent harm associated with artificial intelligence systems.
The decision follows a reported security incident earlier this year involving autonomous AI agents developed by OpenAI, which allegedly gained access to confidential Medicare statistics through a government online portal.
Albanese confirmed that his administration had approved all 18 recommendations presented in a review of the incident. The proposed measures include stricter obligations for companies to disclose security breaches and stronger criminal penalties for violations.
"The law needs to get ahead of and in some cases make sure that it catches up with what is a very fast-changing world," he said, emphasizing the need for legislation to keep pace with rapid technological developments.
The incident reportedly took place in June, although it remained undiscovered until August before being formally brought to the attention of authorities in September.
While Albanese maintained that no individuals' personal data had been exposed, he strongly criticized the security failure, describing it as "completely unacceptable."
Under the proposed framework, a new regulatory body will be responsible for monitoring AI companies and ensuring they comply with the upcoming requirements. National standards, expected to be finalized before the end of the year, will also oblige businesses to disclose cybersecurity incidents.
In addition, the Australian government is examining the possibility of establishing a separate criminal offense for failing to prevent harm associated with artificial intelligence systems.
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