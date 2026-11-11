France Considers All Options Following Suspected Iran-Linked Cyberattack
(MENAFN) France is evaluating a broad range of potential measures in response to a cyberattack that targeted refrigeration systems across the country, with authorities considering actions that extend beyond diplomatic measures and European sanctions, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday.
Speaking to French media, Barrot stressed that Paris would not limit its response to conventional diplomatic procedures or punitive measures imposed at the European level.
“We will not stop at summoning the ambassador or imposing European sanctions. We rule nothing out,” Barrot said.
The French foreign minister explained that the government intends to assess every available option to discourage further cyber operations, pointing to suspicions surrounding a cyber unit belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The incident occurred overnight on October 11, affecting approximately 700 supermarket locations across France and raising concerns about the security of the country's commercial infrastructure.
French intelligence agencies reportedly believe that the IRGC's cyber division was responsible for carrying out the operation, according to reports published Monday.
Meanwhile, judicial authorities in Paris have launched an investigation targeting the leader of Iran's Shahid Kaveh group, which is reportedly connected to the IRGC's Electronic and Cyber Center and specializes in offensive cyber activities. The inquiry also covers two deputy commanders of the group and several other unidentified individuals.
As part of the investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office has sought international arrest warrants for those suspected of involvement in the alleged cyberattack.
Speaking to French media, Barrot stressed that Paris would not limit its response to conventional diplomatic procedures or punitive measures imposed at the European level.
“We will not stop at summoning the ambassador or imposing European sanctions. We rule nothing out,” Barrot said.
The French foreign minister explained that the government intends to assess every available option to discourage further cyber operations, pointing to suspicions surrounding a cyber unit belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The incident occurred overnight on October 11, affecting approximately 700 supermarket locations across France and raising concerns about the security of the country's commercial infrastructure.
French intelligence agencies reportedly believe that the IRGC's cyber division was responsible for carrying out the operation, according to reports published Monday.
Meanwhile, judicial authorities in Paris have launched an investigation targeting the leader of Iran's Shahid Kaveh group, which is reportedly connected to the IRGC's Electronic and Cyber Center and specializes in offensive cyber activities. The inquiry also covers two deputy commanders of the group and several other unidentified individuals.
As part of the investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office has sought international arrest warrants for those suspected of involvement in the alleged cyberattack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment