South Korea, Ukraine Seek Full Restoration of Diplomatic Relations
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ukraine have discussed measures to achieve the "full normalization" of relations following a diplomatic dispute over Kyiv's announcement in September that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to Seoul.
The two officials held talks Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' gathering in Paris, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the disagreement emerged, according to reports.
"While Minister Cho stressed mutual respect and trust, and the faithful implementation of bilateral agreements as basic prerequisites for the development of relations between the two countries, he expressed hope that pending issues between the countries will be smoothly resolved," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said, according to reports.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was understood to be referring to the controversy surrounding the prisoners, with Seoul having requested an apology from Kyiv and guarantees against similar incidents in the future.
Cho also reaffirmed South Korea's intention to examine additional ways to deliver humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and contribute to its reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the importance of coordinated diplomatic engagement to preserve stability and strengthen relations between the two countries.
In a statement published on X, Sybiha said further efforts were necessary to achieve the "full normalization" of bilateral ties, while reiterating Ukraine's interest in building a "dynamic and pragmatic" partnership with South Korea.
He expressed gratitude for Seoul's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and repeated his invitation for Cho to travel to Ukraine.
The discussions also covered wider regional developments, including security issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
Diplomatic relations became strained after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the transfer of the two North Korean prisoners during his address to the UN General Assembly in September.
Following the announcement, South Korea recalled its ambassador from Ukraine and reduced its embassy personnel by approximately half last month.
The two officials held talks Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' gathering in Paris, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the disagreement emerged, according to reports.
"While Minister Cho stressed mutual respect and trust, and the faithful implementation of bilateral agreements as basic prerequisites for the development of relations between the two countries, he expressed hope that pending issues between the countries will be smoothly resolved," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said, according to reports.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was understood to be referring to the controversy surrounding the prisoners, with Seoul having requested an apology from Kyiv and guarantees against similar incidents in the future.
Cho also reaffirmed South Korea's intention to examine additional ways to deliver humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and contribute to its reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the importance of coordinated diplomatic engagement to preserve stability and strengthen relations between the two countries.
In a statement published on X, Sybiha said further efforts were necessary to achieve the "full normalization" of bilateral ties, while reiterating Ukraine's interest in building a "dynamic and pragmatic" partnership with South Korea.
He expressed gratitude for Seoul's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and repeated his invitation for Cho to travel to Ukraine.
The discussions also covered wider regional developments, including security issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
Diplomatic relations became strained after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the transfer of the two North Korean prisoners during his address to the UN General Assembly in September.
Following the announcement, South Korea recalled its ambassador from Ukraine and reduced its embassy personnel by approximately half last month.
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