Netanyahu Presses Trump Daily to Restart Military Campaign Against Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly contacting US President Donald Trump on a daily basis to advocate for renewed military operations against Iran, even as diplomatic initiatives continue seeking to bring the conflict to an end.
“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war],” a person familiar with the discussions said, indicating that Netanyahu has maintained regular communication with Trump to encourage a return to military confrontation.
According to reports, individuals both within the White House and outside the administration who oppose further escalation have been working to resist the Israeli prime minister's efforts to revive the conflict.
“The regional leaders are telling him (Trump) not to escalate and prioritise negotiations,” the source said, highlighting the position of regional governments that favor diplomatic engagement over renewed hostilities.
Meanwhile, another individual with knowledge of the situation in Israel said Netanyahu remains interested in restarting military operations against Iran. However, the person indicated that there is currently no organized campaign aimed at convincing Trump to approve a new military offensive.
Netanyahu's continued efforts have reportedly raised concerns among Arab and Muslim leaders, who fear that renewed Israeli military pressure could undermine diplomatic efforts and trigger another escalation across the region.
Trump also addressed the position of Washington's Gulf partners on Monday, saying they do not support launching another military campaign against Tehran. His remarks followed discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war],” a person familiar with the discussions said, indicating that Netanyahu has maintained regular communication with Trump to encourage a return to military confrontation.
According to reports, individuals both within the White House and outside the administration who oppose further escalation have been working to resist the Israeli prime minister's efforts to revive the conflict.
“The regional leaders are telling him (Trump) not to escalate and prioritise negotiations,” the source said, highlighting the position of regional governments that favor diplomatic engagement over renewed hostilities.
Meanwhile, another individual with knowledge of the situation in Israel said Netanyahu remains interested in restarting military operations against Iran. However, the person indicated that there is currently no organized campaign aimed at convincing Trump to approve a new military offensive.
Netanyahu's continued efforts have reportedly raised concerns among Arab and Muslim leaders, who fear that renewed Israeli military pressure could undermine diplomatic efforts and trigger another escalation across the region.
Trump also addressed the position of Washington's Gulf partners on Monday, saying they do not support launching another military campaign against Tehran. His remarks followed discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
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