Incoming Democrat Alleges Party Pressure Over Jeffries Speaker Bid
(MENAFN) Democratic Representative-elect Don Leonard of Ohio claimed Tuesday that senior figures within his party warned they could make his life "a living hell" and damage his chances of securing reelection if he declined to support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker.
Leonard, who won a Republican-held seat in last week's midterm elections, said he met with senior Democratic lawmakers on Monday evening. During the meeting, he claimed they cautioned him against making his backing for Jeffries conditional on policy commitments.
The incoming congressman said he had requested assurances that party leaders would pursue a constitutional amendment overturning the Supreme Court's Citizens United campaign finance ruling, as well as work toward ending US support for Israel and the war in Iran.
According to Leonard, the lawmakers made clear that refusing to support Jeffries could trigger political consequences.
He alleged that these could involve "making my life a living hell for the next two years here in Washington" and efforts to prevent him from retaining his seat in the 2028 election.
Leonard did not disclose the identities of the lawmakers involved, and his account has not been independently confirmed.
"We kind of knew this stuff was coming. It's part of the stuff you see in the movies," he said, describing the pressure as coming from individuals who expected him to "wear the team jersey and be a good team player."
Responding to the claims on Tuesday, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said: "I don't know what senior Democrats he's talking about."
Aguilar also reiterated his backing for Jeffries, expressing confidence that he would secure the speakership.
He said there was "no question he will be the next speaker."
Leonard defeated Republican incumbent Mike Carey in Ohio's 15th Congressional District, an area that supported President Donald Trump by approximately 10 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.
The controversy comes as Jeffries faces resistance from several incoming and current Democratic lawmakers following the party's victory in both chambers of Congress during the midterm elections.
A number of newly elected Democrats have not committed to supporting his speakership bid, while an online petition calling for the party to select another candidate has gathered more than 1.1 million signatures.
Despite the growing opposition, no Democrat has publicly declared a challenge against Jeffries for the position.
House Democrats are due to conduct their leadership elections on Nov. 18-19, ahead of the full House vote to select its speaker when the 120th Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2027.
Leonard, who won a Republican-held seat in last week's midterm elections, said he met with senior Democratic lawmakers on Monday evening. During the meeting, he claimed they cautioned him against making his backing for Jeffries conditional on policy commitments.
The incoming congressman said he had requested assurances that party leaders would pursue a constitutional amendment overturning the Supreme Court's Citizens United campaign finance ruling, as well as work toward ending US support for Israel and the war in Iran.
According to Leonard, the lawmakers made clear that refusing to support Jeffries could trigger political consequences.
He alleged that these could involve "making my life a living hell for the next two years here in Washington" and efforts to prevent him from retaining his seat in the 2028 election.
Leonard did not disclose the identities of the lawmakers involved, and his account has not been independently confirmed.
"We kind of knew this stuff was coming. It's part of the stuff you see in the movies," he said, describing the pressure as coming from individuals who expected him to "wear the team jersey and be a good team player."
Responding to the claims on Tuesday, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said: "I don't know what senior Democrats he's talking about."
Aguilar also reiterated his backing for Jeffries, expressing confidence that he would secure the speakership.
He said there was "no question he will be the next speaker."
Leonard defeated Republican incumbent Mike Carey in Ohio's 15th Congressional District, an area that supported President Donald Trump by approximately 10 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.
The controversy comes as Jeffries faces resistance from several incoming and current Democratic lawmakers following the party's victory in both chambers of Congress during the midterm elections.
A number of newly elected Democrats have not committed to supporting his speakership bid, while an online petition calling for the party to select another candidate has gathered more than 1.1 million signatures.
Despite the growing opposition, no Democrat has publicly declared a challenge against Jeffries for the position.
House Democrats are due to conduct their leadership elections on Nov. 18-19, ahead of the full House vote to select its speaker when the 120th Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2027.
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