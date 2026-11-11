US Democrat Discusses Israel Arms Restrictions with House Leader
(MENAFN) US Representative Delia Ramirez has held preliminary discussions with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries about securing a vote on legislation restricting American weapons transfers to Israel during the next Congress, according to reports.
Ramirez, a Democratic lawmaker from Illinois who introduced the Block the Bombs Act, said she intends to hold another conversation with Jeffries in the coming days.
She indicated that the initial discussion had not resulted in an outright rejection, saying she "did not get a direct 'no'" from Jeffries. Ramirez also voiced confidence that growing progressive representation could improve the bill's chances of moving forward.
The proposed legislation seeks to block the sale, transfer or export of certain offensive military equipment to Israel, including bunker-busting bombs, artillery shells and precision-guided munitions, unless specific requirements are fulfilled.
First introduced in May 2025, the measure has attracted 82 cosponsors but has not yet been brought to the House floor for a vote.
Ramirez believes the Congressional Progressive Caucus will be instrumental in pushing for legislative action, particularly as its membership is expected to expand following last week's midterm elections.
She said she had coordinated with caucus Chair Greg Casar on the approach and held meetings with several newly elected representatives who campaigned on ending US military assistance to Israel.
"We are being very strategic about organizing and adding more cosponsors," Ramirez said.
According to Ramirez, the incoming lawmakers will strengthen the caucus more than ever before, giving progressive members greater influence in negotiations with Democratic leadership.
Jeffries, however, has not made any public commitment to scheduling a vote on the proposal.
The discussions are taking place as Jeffries pursues the House speakership following Democrats' victory in both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Several newly elected progressive Democrats have not yet pledged their support for his bid, seeking commitments on key policy issues, including Washington's approach to Israel.
House Democrats are scheduled to conduct their leadership elections later this month, while the full House will choose its speaker when the 120th Congress begins in January.
Ramirez, a Democratic lawmaker from Illinois who introduced the Block the Bombs Act, said she intends to hold another conversation with Jeffries in the coming days.
She indicated that the initial discussion had not resulted in an outright rejection, saying she "did not get a direct 'no'" from Jeffries. Ramirez also voiced confidence that growing progressive representation could improve the bill's chances of moving forward.
The proposed legislation seeks to block the sale, transfer or export of certain offensive military equipment to Israel, including bunker-busting bombs, artillery shells and precision-guided munitions, unless specific requirements are fulfilled.
First introduced in May 2025, the measure has attracted 82 cosponsors but has not yet been brought to the House floor for a vote.
Ramirez believes the Congressional Progressive Caucus will be instrumental in pushing for legislative action, particularly as its membership is expected to expand following last week's midterm elections.
She said she had coordinated with caucus Chair Greg Casar on the approach and held meetings with several newly elected representatives who campaigned on ending US military assistance to Israel.
"We are being very strategic about organizing and adding more cosponsors," Ramirez said.
According to Ramirez, the incoming lawmakers will strengthen the caucus more than ever before, giving progressive members greater influence in negotiations with Democratic leadership.
Jeffries, however, has not made any public commitment to scheduling a vote on the proposal.
The discussions are taking place as Jeffries pursues the House speakership following Democrats' victory in both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Several newly elected progressive Democrats have not yet pledged their support for his bid, seeking commitments on key policy issues, including Washington's approach to Israel.
House Democrats are scheduled to conduct their leadership elections later this month, while the full House will choose its speaker when the 120th Congress begins in January.
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