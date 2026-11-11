Want To Stay Energetic All Day? Never Skip A Healthy Breakfast

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Start your day with a healthy breakfast to stay active and energetic throughout the day. It is important to include protein, fibre and healthy fats in your morning meal. According to nutrition experts, eggs, oatmeal, milk, yoghurt, wholegrain bread, seasonal fruits and a handful of nuts are good breakfast choices. The British Dietetic Association also recommends including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and healthy fats in a balanced breakfast.

Laura E. Wargo, a registered dietitian affiliated with Northwestern Medicine, says,“People often fail to get enough protein and fibre at breakfast.” According to her, combining protein, fibre and healthy fats helps maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Breakfast options may include oatmeal with milk or yoghurt, boiled eggs with whole wheat bread, or plain yoghurt without added sugar served with fresh fruits.

Make it a habit to drink water after waking up in the morning. Milk and beverages without added sugar are also good choices. Instead of drinking fruit juice, prefer eating fresh fruits because whole fruits contain more fibre.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a healthy diet should include fruits, vegetables, pulses and whole grains, while the intake of added sugar and salt should be limited.

Remember, a healthy breakfast alone is not enough to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Eating a balanced diet throughout the day and drinking an adequate amount of water are equally important.