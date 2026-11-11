State Security Court Prosecutor Indicts Suspect In Fatal Amman PSD Terror Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 11 (Petra) – State Security Court (SSC) Prosecutor General Brig. Gen. Ahmed Talat Shahaltough formally indicted a suspect on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 5 terror attack targeting Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel in Amman.

The assault claimed the life of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salayteh and injured Captain Firas Fayez Abdullah Al-Ananzeh.

Shahaltough confirmed that the military prosecution wrapped up its preliminary investigation after sifting through crime scene evidence, taking witness statements, entering operational logs into the record, and interrogating the primary suspect.

Under Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006, the prosecution leveled two armed terrorism charges against the perpetrator, citing Article 7/B/1 for committing an armed terrorist act resulting in loss of life and Article 7/B/3 for executing an armed terrorist act, both read in conjunction with Article 2 of the same statute.

The case file and criminal indictment have been referred to the State Security Court bench to initiate formal trial proceedings.

//Petra// AA