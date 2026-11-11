Cambodia Launches Nationwide HPV Campaign To Protect Girls From Cervical Cancer

MENAFN - IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 11 (IANS) Cambodia has launched a nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) Multi-Age Cohort and catch-up vaccination campaign to expand cervical cancer protection for adolescent girls, according to a joint press release issued on Wednesday.

Cervical cancer remains a major public health challenge in Cambodia, ranking as the second leading cancer among women of all ages. Because nearly all cervical cancer cases are linked to persistent infection with high-risk strains of HPV, vaccination stands as one of the most effective preventive measures available.

Building on the successful integration of the HPV vaccine into Cambodia's National Immunisation Programme in 2023, the new campaign will run alongside routine vaccinations for nine-year-old girls. The initiative provides free HPV vaccines to all girls aged 13 to 14, while offering catch-up doses for girls aged 10 to 12 who may have missed their routine vaccinations between 2023 and 2025, Xinhua News Agency reported.

To maximise coverage, the nationwide campaign will be rolled out in two phases from November to December 2026.

At the campaign launch on Tuesday, Cambodian Minister of Health Chheang Ra reaffirmed the country's commitment to protecting future generations.

"Every girl deserves protection from cervical cancer," he said. "By expanding HPV vaccination opportunities across the country, we are ensuring that girls who missed previous opportunities can still benefit from this safe, effective, and life-saving vaccine."

The campaign will utilise a coordinated approach, delivering vaccines through schools, community centers, and local health facilities.

Marianna Trias, the World Health Organisation representative to Cambodia, said HPV vaccination is one of the most effective tools for preventing cervical cancer.

"By expanding vaccination opportunities for girls up to age 14, Cambodia is accelerating progress towards eliminating cervical cancer while safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations," she said.

HPV vaccination is among the most impactful interventions, averting an estimated 13 deaths for every 1,000 children vaccinated, according to the joint press release.

Supporting these efforts, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has committed substantial financial resources to ensure the initiative's success.

"With more than three million US dollars in funding for this campaign, which aims to protect more than 700,000 girls in schools and communities, Gavi reaffirms our commitment to support Cambodia in its efforts to build stronger links between adolescent girls and essential health services," said Priya Gajraj, Gavi's director of core countries.