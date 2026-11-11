Head Constable Found Dead In Jabalpur Police Quarters, Investigation Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 11 (IANS) A Head Constable was found dead inside his residential quarters in the Police Lines area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Suresh Chaudhary, was found dead in his quarters around midnight between November 10 and 11. The residential premises are located within the Police Lines campus, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

CSP Sonu Kurmi confirmed the incident and said police were investigating the circumstances in which the Head Constable died.

The initial assessment has indicated a possible family-related dispute, but police have not reached any conclusion.

"The body of Head Constable Suresh Chaudhary was found in his quarters in the Police Lines area around midnight. Further action is underway, and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated," Kurmi told IANS.

Police are examining the possible reasons behind the incident and gathering information to establish the sequence of events leading to his death.

The police officer said the exact circumstances would become clear only after the investigation. Kurmi said a family dispute or similar issues could be a possible factor, but it would be premature to attribute the death to any particular reason.

"Prima facie, it appears that a family dispute or some related issue may be involved. However, the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it will be determined through further investigation. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far," he said.

Police have not officially established whether the death was a case of suicide or involved any other circumstances.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigation, the CSP said.