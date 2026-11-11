Four Arrested As Delhi Police Busts Gang Targeting Passengers Outside Railway Stations, Isbts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The East District Police busted an organised robbery gang targeting unsuspecting passengers outside railway stations and Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) by luring them into shared taxi rides. Four alleged members of the gang have been arrested by the staff of Patparganj Industrial Area police station, leading to the detection of four robbery cases.

The police have recovered a car used in the robberies, a stolen mobile phone and Rs 3,800 in cash. The accused have also disclosed their involvement in more than a dozen other robbery incidents, which are being verified.

According to the police, the gang members posed as taxi drivers and offered shared rides to passengers waiting outside railway stations and bus terminals. Once the passengers boarded their vehicle and it travelled some distance, the accused robbed them of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables. In some cases, they also forced victims to transfer money through UPI from their bank accounts.

The case came to light on November 2, when a passenger approached the police alleging that he had been robbed after accepting a shared taxi ride outside ISBT Anand Vihar. The complainant was offered a ride to Kapashera Border. However, shortly after boarding the vehicle, the driver and two other occupants allegedly robbed him of his belongings and forced him to transfer Rs 7,000 through UPI.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Patparganj Industrial Area police station under Sections 307/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the increased movement of passengers during the festive season, the East District Police constituted a special team to identify and apprehend the suspects. The team, comprising SI Satender Yadav, SI Anshul Khokhar, ASI Ajit Kumar, ASI Arjun Singh, HC Kaushender, HC Sunil Kumar Sharma and HC Anil Kumar, worked under the leadership of the Station House Officer and the supervision of the ACP, Madhu Vihar.

During the investigation, police examined dozens of CCTV camera recordings and analysed the routes allegedly used by the gang. Another similar robbery was reported in the area on November 5, which further strengthened the suspicion that the same gang was involved.

Investigators subsequently identified one of the suspects as a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on specific Intelligence that the suspects would arrive in the locality in their taxi between 11 p.m. and midnight, the police laid a trap.

At around 11:45 p.m. on November 5, three suspects, identified as Veer Singh (35), Kishanpal (37) and Vijay alias Monu (40), were apprehended along with the Aura car used in the crimes. The fourth accused, Vikas alias Kalia (31), was subsequently arrested during further investigation.

The police said the accused withdrew money extorted through UPI transactions in cash from petrol pumps and CNG stations to facilitate its disposal.

The arrested accused have been identified as Veer Singh, a resident of Sambhal; Kishanpal, a resident of East Vinod Nagar, Delhi; Vijay alias Monu, a resident of Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad; and Vikas alias Kalia, a resident of Khora village, Ghaziabad. Vijay is previously involved in three criminal cases.

With their arrest, police have claimed to have worked out four cases registered on June 14, July 18, November 2 and November 6, 2026, at Patparganj Industrial Area police station.