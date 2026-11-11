Noida Police Arrests Murder Accused After Encounter In Sector 3, Illegal Pistol Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 11 (IANS) Aftab alias Tussi, wanted in connection with the murder of a youth following a dispute over a scooter collision in Noida's Phase 1 police station area, was injured in a police encounter on Wednesday. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg during retaliatory firing by the police near a park in Sector 3 and was subsequently arrested. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police recovered an illegal.315-bore pistol, one live cartridge and one empty cartridge from his possession. The motorcycle allegedly used in the incident, a Hero Splendor, was also seized.

According to the police, the Phase 1 police station team received information through local Intelligence on Wednesday that Aftab alias Tussi, son of Riyazuddin and a resident of Naya Bans in Sector 15, was present in a park in Sector 3. He was wanted in connection with a murder case and was reportedly attempting to flee.

Acting on the information, a police team immediately reached the location and found the accused's motorcycle parked outside the park. The personnel entered the park and began searching for him.

Meanwhile, the accused and one of his associates spotted the approaching police team and attempted to escape. The police surrounded them and tried to apprehend the accused. However, finding himself cornered, Aftab allegedly opened fire at the police personnel with the intention of killing them.

In response, the police retaliated, hitting Aftab in the leg. He fell to the ground after sustaining the bullet injury and was subsequently apprehended. The police recovered the illegal firearm and ammunition from the spot before taking him to the hospital for treatment.

The murder case dates back to the intervening night of November 8 and 9, when a group of youths, including Amit, Shivam, Yashpal, Akash and Vinod, among others, were present in a park near Naya Bans village in the Phase 1 police station area.

According to the police, as the youths were leaving on a scooter, the vehicle allegedly collided with another youth's leg, triggering an argument. The youth subsequently arrived with some of his associates, following which a heated exchange between the two groups escalated into a physical altercation.

During the clash, Amit sustained a serious head injury, while Shivam also suffered a head injury. Both were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared Amit dead, while Shivam is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the Phase 1 police station registered a case and initiated an investigation. Aftab alias Tussi was subsequently identified as one of the accused wanted in connection with the case.

Police said that a background check of the arrested accused revealed that three other criminal cases had already been registered against him.

Further legal proceedings are underway, and the police are investigating his criminal history as well as other aspects of the case. The role of other individuals allegedly involved in the incident is also being examined.