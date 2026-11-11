New COVID Variant PJ.2.1 Spreads Across 8 Countries: Symptoms, Risks And What WHO Says

A new COVID-19 variant, PJ.2.1, is attracting attention after being detected across several countries, raising fresh questions about its symptoms, mutations and potential health risks. First identified in Ontario, Canada, in May 2026, the SARS-CoV-2 lineage has since been reported in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia.

The variant carries multiple mutations in its spike protein, the structure that helps the coronavirus enter human cells. Preliminary research published in the Journal of Infection in October 2026 suggests that PJ.2.1 may bind more efficiently to ACE2 receptors, potentially contributing to its spread. However, researchers have not found evidence of substantially greater resistance to vaccine-induced antibodies compared with most other variants studied.

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What Are The Symptoms Of PJ.2.1?

There is currently no confirmed symptom profile unique to PJ.2.1. Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Some patients may also experience breathing difficulties or changes in their sense of smell and taste.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that symptoms of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory infections can overlap. The health body stated, "Thus, based on symptoms alone, it is impossible to determine with certainty which respiratory virus caused the infection."

Is The New Variant More Dangerous?

There is currently insufficient clinical evidence to establish that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness, increases hospitalisations or raises mortality rates. Older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those with underlying medical conditions remain particularly vulnerable to complications.

The WHO's July 2026 variant-tracking update did not list PJ.2.1 among its variants of interest or variants under monitoring. For now, experts recommend continued surveillance, appropriate testing and vaccination, particularly for vulnerable groups.

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