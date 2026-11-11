Dr. Paul D. Corona's The Corona Protocol: Three Secrets To Success Wins 2026 Pencraft Book Award

MENAFN - GetNews) Groundbreaking medical guide named a Fall Best Book Winner in the Nonfiction Health Medical category.

Orange County, CA, USA - November 10, 2026 - The Corona Protocol: Three Secrets to Success, by physician and mental health expert Dr. Paul D. Corona, has been named a 2026 PenCraft Book Awards Fall Best Book Winner in the Nonfiction Health Medical category. Founded in 2016, the PenCraft Book Awards recognize literary excellence across a wide range of genres and help bring outstanding books and authors to the attention of the reading public.

Drawing on more than 35 years of medical experience, Dr. Corona focuses on three areas he believes are critical to understanding and advancing modern medicine: the relationship between somatic symptoms and mood, the full spectrum of bipolar disorder, and the importance of achieving full remission. Combining traditional medicine, holistic approaches, case studies and decades of clinical experience, Three Secrets to Success provides practical insights for physicians, mental health professionals and patients seeking better answers and better outcomes.

Watch the Book Trailer and Discover the Three Secrets to Success:

Corona's clear explanations are very helpful to those seeking a solution for many of the afflictions he writes about in the book. It is a great companion to finding a knowledgeable health care professional for a fulfilling life journey.

John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, on Three Secrets to Success

The Three Secrets to Success highlights three essential areas he believes are critical to understanding and advancing the practice of modern medicine: The relationship between somatic symptoms and mood, the full range of the bipolar disorder spectrum, and the importance of full remission. Drawing upon a combination of traditional medicine, holistic approaches, case studies, and decades of clinical experience, Dr. Corona delivers clear insights, practical knowledge, and a compassionate perspective on mental health and medical care.

Dr. Corona challenges conventional psychiatric thinking and offers a practical, deeply informed framework for why so many patients fail to achieve lasting wellness.

Flying Books Review

Dr. Corona is also the author of the Prescriber's Guide. In this comprehensive resource, he examines the DSM criteria for a wide range of mental health conditions-including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, PTSD, and ADHD-and shares proven treatment strategies developed over more than thirty years in medical practice. This practical guide offers a much-needed, streamlined resource for primary care doctors, physicians, nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists.

Dr. Corona's skills in communicating scientific medical information in a near conversational style of writing makes this book a welcome addition to the realm of informed science books.

Grady Harp, MD., Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, on Prescriber's Guide

The Corona Protocol: Three Secrets to Success, ISBN 979-8999871527, $19.95 Paperback, $29.95 Hardcover, 192 Pages, The Coronal Protocol, 2026. Available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

The Corona Protocol: Prescriber's Guide, ISBN 979-8999871558, $19.95 Paperback, $29.95 Hardcover, 288 Pages, The Coronal Protocol, 2026. Available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

About Dr. Paul D. Corona

Paul Corona was born and raised in Southern California. He attended the University of Southern California from 1980 to 1984, where he received a BS degree in Biology/Premed. He then received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College in 1989, and completed a Family Practice Residency program from 1989 to 1992 at California Medical Center in Los Angeles, and became Board Certified in the specialty of Family Medicine. In total, he has spent over 35 years in the medical field and 25 of that focusing on mental health. As an author, he has written six books over two series, The Corona Protocol and Healing the Mind and Body, sharing the methodology he has learned in his practice for patients and physicians alike. Dr. Corona and his wife, Denise, currently live in South Orange County with their children, Logan and Baylee.

Visit his website at .