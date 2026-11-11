Gleim Exam Prep Names Amy Ford, CPA, CMA, FMAA, As Professor In Residence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert accounting educator expands Gleim Exam Prep's commitment to the academic community and support for accounting educators nationwide.

Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep, a premier leader in accounting education and exam preparation, is proud to announce that Amy Ford, CPA, CMA, FMAA, has been named Professor in Residence as a continuation of its mission to support educators. In this role, Ford will partner closely with the Professor Relations team to share classroom resources and help faculty prepare students for professional certification and careers in accounting.

With 20 years of college accounting education experience and more than a decade at Gleim Exam Prep as a Gleim Instruct Professor, Ford has helped candidates pass the CPA, CMA, and FMAA exams. She received the Institute of Management Accountants' Certificate of Distinguished Performance for earning one of the highest scores on the CMA exam and achieved a perfect score on the FMAA exam.

In her new role as Professor in Residence, Ford will support academic engagement initiatives that include hosting faculty webinars and office hours, developing classroom integration resources, and advising professors who use Gleim materials in their courses. She will also represent Gleim at academic and professional events, including an upcoming IMA Student Leadership Conference session-"Crack the Case: CMA Exam and CBQ Deep Dive” -on the new case-based questions on the CMA exam.

“With a Professor in Residence, Gleim can further develop our academic resources and share expertise in implementing classroom strategies that help students prepare for professional certification," said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep. "Amy's years of teaching and her experience with Gleim make her well suited to lead that work alongside our Professor Relations team.”

With decades of shifting landscapes in accounting education and credentialing standards, faculty members face increasing demands to prepare students for rigorous professional exams like the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, IAP, and FMAA. Ford's role reinforces the legacy of Gleim to support educators by providing high-touch, expert-level guidance, innovative curriculum tools, and robust resources like the Professor-Led academic platform and Professor Hub.

"As exams like the CMA introduce new formats such as case-based questions, faculty need resources that keep pace," said Amy Ford.“I bring a classroom perspective with deep expertise through webinars, office hours, and resources built for the classroom. I'm excited to help fellow educators stay ahead of those changes and prepare their students with confidence.”

For more information about Gleim Exam Prep, its Professor-Led academic platform, and its comprehensive suite of academic and professional resources, please visit .

About Gleim Exam Prep

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, IAP, and FMAA. Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit .

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Amy Ford, CPA, CMA, FMAA

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