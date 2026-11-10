El Halli Leads Morocco To Gold, Qatar's Al-Kaabi Grabs Silver

* Qatar's Saleh al-Kaabi helps hosts to bronze

Morocco's Reda El Halli was the standout performer at the 45th Arab Men's Golf Championship, while Qatar's Saleh al-Kaabi delighted the home crowd by winning the individual silver medal after four days of competition at Doha Golf Club on Tuesday.

El Halli, who led from the opening round, maintained his advantage to finish on an impressive 10-under 278 and claim the individual gold medal. Al-Kaabi produced a determined performance to finish runner-up on 4-unde 284, earning a silver medal for the host nation. The UAE's Sam Mulani completed the individual podium with a 3-under 285 for bronze.

The UAE's Jonathan Silvraj finished fourth on 1-under, while Morocco's Hugo Troumter was fifth on 288.

Qatar's Daniel Sokolov finished sixth on 4-over, with Bahrain's Khalifa al-Marisi and Morocco's Mohamed Bouhamou sharing seventh place. The UAE's Mohamed Skik and Tunisia's Bahaa Boulkmine completed the top 10.

Morocco also secured the men's team gold, finishing on a combined total 1-under of 863. The UAE took team silver with a total of 869, while Qatar claimed bronze on 885. Bahrain and Tunisia finished fourth and fifth, respectively. For the hosts, al-Kaabi's individual silver and Qatar's team bronze provided a rewarding finish to a challenging championship.

Fahad Nasser al-Nuaimi, secretary general of the Qatar Golf Association (QGA), expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, describing the results as positive in light of the quality and depth of competition.

He particularly highlighted the significance of Qatar's third-place finish in the team event, alongside al-Kaabi's runner-up position in the individual standings.

Al-Nuaimi said the championship had featured a high technical standard, with talented players and experienced competitors from across the Arab world raising the level of competition throughout the four days.

He also pointed to the weather conditions, particularly during the final two rounds, as a factor that tested the players and influenced the performances of some participants. Beyond the sporting results, al-Nuaimi praised the work of the organising committee, saying the positive feedback received from participating delegations and guests was a source of pride for Qatar.

He stressed that the successful delivery of the championships reflected the QGA's commitment to staging major sporting events to the highest standards and further strengthening Qatar's reputation as a host of international and continental competitions.

Al-Kaabi, meanwhile, was pleased with his silver medal, although he admitted that his ambitions had been set even higher.“Naturally, I was aiming for first place and the Arab title, but I am grateful for the outcome. I am pleased with the level of play I displayed and the result I reached by the end of the tournament, which featured intense competition among the participating national teams, particularly those from Morocco and the UAE, reflecting the strength of the championship and the high technical caliber of the competitors,” al-Kaabi said.

He said:“Finishing in second place serves as a great motivation for me to continue working hard and developing. We look forward to performing even better in upcoming tournaments; we are currently preparing for the Bahrain Open Golf Championship, scheduled for the end of this month, as well as the GCC Championship, which will take place in Oman this December. Our goal is to compete strongly for the title and achieve results that make Qatar proud.”

AGF hails organisational and technical success

Adel al-Fayyad, second vice president of the Arab Golf Federation (AGF), also praised the championship, describing it as a success on both the organisational and technical fronts.

Al-Fayyad commended the standard of golf displayed by the participants and the competitive spirit maintained throughout the four days, while recognising the efforts of the QGA and the organising committee in providing the necessary conditions for a successful event.

Al-Fayyad also highlighted the importance of the meetings held alongside the championship, with the AGF's Executive Committee and General Assembly discussing a number of strategic issues concerning the future development of the sport.

Among the key decisions was the approval of a revised competition format for future championships. Under the new structure, juniors, youth and girls will be grouped into one category, while veterans and men will form

another, offering greater flexibility in organising regional competitions.

In another significant development, the AGF signed a twinning agreement with the African Golf Federation aimed at strengthening cooperation, facilitating the exchange of expertise and supporting the development of golf across both regions.

The meetings also addressed the federation's general budget and its future development programmes.

The closing ceremony brought the four days of competition to an end, with the medals and trophies presented by Hamad Abdullah al-Mana, president of the QGA and chairman of the championship's supreme committee, alongside Mustafa al-Zain, first vice president of the AGF; Adel al-Fayyad, second vice president; and Ali Reza, secretary general of the AGF.

Reda El Halli Saleh al-Kaabi Doha Golf Club individual gold medal