Mrs. Gallery Celebrates 10 Years, 72 Shows In Maspeth, Queens
Since its founding, Mrs. has hosted 72 shows, collaborated with dozens of emerging artists, and participated in art fairs in locations including Paris, South Korea, and across the United States. Located on a quiet street near the Long Island Expressway, the gallery has successfully attracted collectors from around the world.
“We've had people stop here on the way to the airport and end up buying something,” said Lily Frances Pendery, Associate Director at Mrs., speaking to Hyperallergic.“We had an advisor who recently spent an hour and a half with us. Anyone who comes in the door is serious about what their visit is for.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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