Liverpool Biennial Unveils 2027 Theme, Names 25 Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas announced the theme and initial roster of artists for its, scheduled to run from. Co-curated byand, the exhibition is titled“The Age of Magical Thinking.”

The biennial will draw inspiration from psychologist Jean Piaget's theory of cognitive development, which posits that imagination is particularly vibrant during a specific period of childhood. Accordingly, the event will focus on the experience of childhood through the lenses of past, present, and future.

Sanromán stated,“I think of childhood and youth as a period of constant transition, of change and possibility, but also a time that demands and requires the urgency to question the present. Artists in the exhibition give us insights into the imagination of childhood, spurring us to boldly ask for a better future. The exhibition responds to the loud demands by young people throughout the world to be taken seriously in how political decisions are made, and for whom.”

Among the twenty-five participating artists are Amalia Pica, a British Argentine artist known for exploring communication through installations, sculptures, and collages; Petrit Halilaj from Kosovo, whose work examines cultural identity, nationhood, and heritage; and Dutch photographer Rineke Dijkstra, recognized for her intimate portraits of adolescents.

The biennial will be staged across several venues, including Bluecoat, Exhibition Research Lab at Liverpool John Moores University, FACT Liverpool, Open Eye Gallery, Victoria Gallery & Museum, and the Walker Art Gallery. Additional venues are expected to be announced later.

Source: Artforum