Six Coaches Of Kolkatasairang Express Derail In Assam Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) Several passengers were injured after at least six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 6.54 a.m. when the train, travelling from Sairang in Mizoram towards Kolkata, derailed along with its locomotive, railway officials said.

Senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the derailment, and rescue and restoration operations were initiated.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, said that there were no reports of casualties so far.

"Six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6.54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma told IANS.

Several passengers, however, sustained injuries in the accident. The exact number of those injured, and the severity of their condition, were yet to be officially confirmed.

Railway and local authorities were assessing the situation and making arrangements for assistance to the affected passengers, officials said.

The derailment has also raised concerns over possible disruption of train movement on the route. Railway personnel were working at the site to clear the affected section and restore normal operations at the earliest.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

Railway authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

More details are awaited as rescue teams and senior railway officials continue operations at the site.

The Kolkata–Sairang Express provides an important rail link between Mizoram and eastern India, and the incident is likely to draw attention to railway safety and infrastructure in the strategically important Northeast region.