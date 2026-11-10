Rashtrapati Bhavan Guard Shot In Head During Dispute In Baghpat U.P.

Incident Overview

Saurabh Tomar, serving as President Droupadi Murmu's guard in the Rashtrapati Bhavan security, was shot in the head on Sunday amid a dispute, Baghpat Police stated. According to the police, Sonu and Dheeraj, both residents of Gopalpur Khadana village, had fired shots; the bullets ricocheted off a wall and struck Saurabh. His brother was also injured after being struck in the head with a stick. Both of them are in stable condition. Saurabh is receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Police Investigation

CO, Baraut Circle, Anshu Jain said, "On the night of 8/11/2026, at approximately 10:00 PM, the police station received information that in the village of Gopalpur Khadana, two individuals-Sonu and Dheeraj-had shot and injured a resident, Saurabh Tomar, and had also struck his brother, Vipin Tomar, on the head with a stick. Upon receiving this information, the local police immediately inspected the scene." Police have formed three teams to arrest the accused in the case registered based on the complaint by Saurabh's father, Janakraj.

Official Statement and Case Status

"It was learned that the family members had promptly taken the injured individuals to Subharti Hospital in Meerut. Doctors have stated that they are out of danger; they are currently undergoing treatment there. Acting swiftly, the police have registered a case against the two individuals under the relevant legal sections, based on a formal complaint filed by the complainant. Three police teams have been formed and are actively working to apprehend the suspects. They will be arrested soon, and the necessary legal proceedings will follow," the police officer stated.

In a statement on X, Baghpat Police stated, "The bullets ricocheted off a wall and struck the complainant's son Saurabh (serving in the Rashtrapati Bhavan security), injuring him. Vineet was also injured when he was struck on the head with a stick."

"Upon receiving the information, Ramala Police Station immediately registered an FIR. Saurabh is receiving treatment at a hospital in Meerut. Both are in stable condition. A case has been registered at Ramala Police Station based on the written complaint of the complainant/father, Janakraj. Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and they are making efforts to apprehend them," Baghpat Police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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