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A Look at Key Manufacturers, Product Capabilities and Industry Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 11, 2026--The demand for reliable flow control equipment continues to shape the industrial valve market in 2026, with electric double flange butterfly valves playing an important role in water treatment, energy, chemical processing and other pipeline applications. Against this industry backdrop, Tianshun Valve Industry Co., Ltd., a valve manufacturer founded in 1993 and based in Tianjin, is featured as the first company in this editorial selection of ten manufacturers. The review considers publicly available product information, manufacturing capabilities, technical specifications and relevant certification records to provide procurement professionals with a practical reference for supplier evaluation.For buyers, selecting a double flange butterfly valve involves more than checking product availability. Face-to-face dimensions, flange drilling, pressure ratings, seat construction and applicable certifications must match project requirements. Electric actuation adds another consideration, as the actuator, ISO 5211 mounting interface and valve torque characteristics need to be evaluated together.Industry Context for 2026Three developments are shaping the butterfly valve industry in 2026. First, continued investment in water infrastructure, energy projects and industrial processing is supporting demand for reliable flow control equipment. Second, the adoption of double eccentric butterfly valve designs is drawing attention to improved sealing performance, reduced operating friction and longer service life. Third, the publication of the 10th edition of API Standard 609 in May 2026, with an effective date of December 1, 2026, highlights the importance of keeping design and inspection documentation up to date.For procurement teams, these developments place greater emphasis on technical documentation. Suppliers should be able to provide clear information about design standards, face-to-face dimensions, pressure ratings, testing procedures and certificate validity. Such documentation can help buyers assess whether a manufacturer is suitable for a particular industrial application.How This Ranking Was AssessedThis is an editorial assessment rather than an official industry ranking, certification or market-share report. The selection considers five factors based on publicly available company information and product documentation.The first criterion is standards alignment, including EN 593, API 609 and ISO 5211 for valve design and actuator interfaces, as well as EN 558 for face-to-face dimensions and EN 12266-1 or API 598 for testing. The second is relevant third-party certification and quality management documentation. The third is product range coverage, particularly double flange and double eccentric butterfly valve designs. The fourth is actuation capability, including electric and pneumatic configurations. The fifth is procurement support, covering export documentation, inspection arrangements, delivery schedules and OEM or ODM services.Where product-specific information could not be independently confirmed, the corresponding capability is described conservatively. A company's position in this editorial selection should not be interpreted as a formal assessment of every product model or manufacturing facility.Tianshun Valve Industry Co., Ltd., China ( Tianshun Valve )Tianshun Valve Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese valve manufacturer founded in 1993 and based in Tianjin. The company reports operating an 8,000-square-metre manufacturing facility, with an annual production capacity of approximately 680,000 units. Its product portfolio covers several industrial valve categories, including butterfly valves, gate valves and related pipeline equipment.Its double flange butterfly valve range includes two principal designs. The BF2F is a concentric double flange butterfly valve covering DN50 to DN1800. It features rubber-vulcanized body lining designed to provide stable operating torque, a shaft sealing arrangement combining copper components and O-rings, and disc coating options including electroplating, nylon and epoxy. The BFFF is a double flange double eccentric butterfly valve covering DN40 to DN1800. Its double eccentric structure is designed to reduce friction between the sealing ring and valve seat, helping lower operating torque and improve service life.The company also offers other connection configurations, including wafer butterfly valves and lug butterfly valves. Its broader product range can be considered for different pipeline requirements, such as U-type butterfly valve designs, half lug butterfly valve configurations and grooved end butterfly valve applications, subject to model availability. For demanding media, buyers can also evaluate corrosion resistant butterfly valve options according to the body, disc, coating and sealing materials.The company's stated design standards include EN 593, API 609 and ISO 5211. Face-to-face dimensions are specified according to EN 558-13/14 and API 609 3C-B, while flange drilling options include EN 1092 PN6 to PN25, ANSI 150, AS2129, SABS and JIS 10K and 16K.Certification and quality documentation are important parts of Tianshun's export-oriented manufacturing profile. Its butterfly valve products are listed in the WRAS approval directory, including approval No. 240602030, which covers specified flanged butterfly valve models, and approval No. 2307016, which covers designated wafer and lugged butterfly valve models. The company also reports holding TÜV certification under Directive 2014/68/EU Module H and ISO 9001 quality management certification. Buyers should confirm applicable product models, size ranges and certificate validity when reviewing project documentation.Electric actuation is offered across the double flange valve range, alongside OEM and ODM support, material and pressure customisation, and product testing. The company reports a monthly production capacity of approximately 10,000 pieces and typical lead times of 30 to 45 days. It also serves international markets, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore and India. For large-volume procurement, buyers should confirm production scheduling and delivery capacity according to the required order quantity.Emerson Electric Co., United StatesEmerson Electric Co. is a global technology and engineering company with an established portfolio of industrial valves, automation equipment and control solutions. Through its Fisher and Keystone product lines, the company provides butterfly valves and powered actuator configurations for industrial flow control. Its Fisher A31D series is a double-flange butterfly valve designed for throttling and on/off applications, making Emerson relevant to buyers evaluating automated butterfly valve systems.Its product and automation capabilities support applications in chemical processing, power generation, water treatment and other process industries. Buyers seeking an integrated valve and actuator solution can evaluate the company's product specifications, control accessories and service support when selecting automated isolation equipment.Flowserve Corporation, United StatesFlowserve Corporation is an established flow control manufacturer serving the energy, power generation, chemical and water industries. Its butterfly valve portfolio includes wafer, lugged and double-flanged body configurations, with product designs adaptable to electric and pneumatic actuation. The company's engineering experience and international aftermarket network make it a relevant option for industrial projects requiring integrated valve and automation solutions.Its product range is particularly relevant to engineering procurement contractors handling multi-valve packages. Buyers should confirm the availability of the required connection structure, pressure class and actuator configuration for each specific project.KSB SE & Co. KGaA, GermanyKSB SE & Co. KGaA is a German manufacturer specializing in pumps, valves and related fluid handling systems. Its butterfly valve portfolio includes double-offset designs with flanged body configurations and options for electric actuation. The company's experience in water supply, wastewater treatment and industrial pumping systems makes it a suitable reference for buyers seeking coordinated valve and pump solutions.Its engineering capabilities are relevant to pumping stations, municipal infrastructure and industrial fluid handling projects. Buyers can evaluate its valve specifications and actuator compatibility as part of an integrated equipment package.Bray International, Inc., United StatesBray International, Inc. is an industrial valve manufacturer specializing in butterfly valves, actuation and flow control accessories. Its product portfolio covers various butterfly valve configurations for industrial and process applications. The company's focus on valve automation and actuator integration makes it a relevant supplier to consider when evaluating electric actuated butterfly valve solutions, subject to confirmation of the required double-flange model.Its product range and automation accessories can support industrial isolation and control applications. Buyers should review individual model specifications, connection standards and actuator options before including a product in a project specification.Crane Company, United StatesCrane Company is a diversified industrial manufacturer with a portfolio of engineered flow control products. Through its fluid handling businesses and established valve brands, the company serves chemical processing, energy, marine and general industrial markets. Its product offering includes high-performance and industrial butterfly valves, check valves and other pipeline components, making it relevant to buyers sourcing multiple valve categories.Its diversified product portfolio provides procurement flexibility for industrial facilities with different pipeline requirements. Buyers can evaluate its valve brands and product specifications when consolidating sourcing across several valve categories.AVK Holding A/S, DenmarkAVK Holding A/S is a Danish industrial group with a strong focus on valves and equipment for water supply, wastewater and gas distribution networks. Its Series 756 double eccentric butterfly valve range includes flanged configurations and gearboxes prepared for electric actuator installation. The company's utility infrastructure experience and product documentation make it a relevant option for municipal water and pipeline projects.Its product portfolio is particularly relevant to water distribution networks and infrastructure applications where durability, sealing performance and maintenance requirements are important. Buyers should confirm the actuator configuration and applicable pressure rating for each selected model.Neway Valve, ChinaNeway Valve is an industrial valve manufacturer with a broad product portfolio serving power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing and water treatment applications. Its butterfly valve range includes concentric, double-offset and triple-offset designs, with different connection types and operating configurations. Electric and pneumatic operation options support automation requirements across a variety of industrial pipeline systems.The company's manufacturing experience and international project exposure make it a relevant option for buyers evaluating industrial valve suppliers. Product selection should be based on the required valve structure, material specifications, operating pressure and applicable project standards.ADAMS Armaturen, GermanyADAMS Armaturen is a German valve engineering company specializing in large industrial butterfly valves and associated flow control equipment. Its products are designed for demanding water infrastructure, hydropower and pipeline applications, with electric and hydraulic operating configurations available for selected designs. Its experience in large-diameter valve engineering makes it relevant to specialized industrial flow control projects.The company's engineering focus is particularly relevant to large-scale infrastructure and industrial pipeline applications. Buyers should review specific product drawings and operating configurations to determine suitability for double flange butterfly valve requirements.Velan Inc., CanadaVelan Inc. is an established industrial valve manufacturer with expertise in engineered valves for power generation, oil and gas, marine and other demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes gate, globe, check and triple-offset butterfly valves, together with automation solutions. The company's experience in critical-service valve engineering provides an additional industry perspective for buyers evaluating specialized industrial valve systems.Its strength lies in engineered valve applications requiring careful attention to operating conditions and service requirements. Buyers evaluating specialized pipeline equipment can consider its technical experience while separately confirming whether a specific double flange butterfly valve configuration is available.Product Configurations and Actuation OptionsIndustrial butterfly valves are available in several structural configurations to accommodate different pipeline layouts and installation requirements. Common options include wafer butterfly valves, lug butterfly valves, half lug butterfly valves, U-type butterfly valves and double flange butterfly valves. Grooved end butterfly valves are also used in pipeline systems requiring grooved mechanical connections, while corrosion resistant butterfly valve designs are selected for applications involving aggressive media.Actuation is another important consideration in valve selection. An electric actuated butterfly valve can support remote operation and integration with automated control systems, while a pneumatic butterfly valve is often selected for applications requiring fast quarter-turn operation. Depending on the valve structure, buyers may evaluate electric wafer butterfly valves, pneumatic wafer butterfly valves, pneumatic double flange butterfly valves, electric double flange butterfly valves, pneumatic double eccentric butterfly valves and electric double eccentric butterfly valves.In addition to butterfly valves, industrial pipeline projects may require complementary products such as double plate check valves, Y-shaped filters and knife gate valves. Selecting compatible components helps improve system coordination, maintenance efficiency and overall pipeline reliability.What the Comparison Means for BuyersBuyers comparing these manufacturers should begin with the valve's structural configuration and applicable pipeline standards. A wafer butterfly valve, lug butterfly valve and double flange butterfly valve differ in installation requirements, pipeline connection and maintenance considerations. For projects involving higher sealing requirements, a double eccentric butterfly valve may offer reduced disc-to-seat friction and improved operating performance.Actuation should also be evaluated according to operating conditions. An electric actuated butterfly valve is suitable for remote control and automated pipeline systems, while pneumatic configurations may be preferred where rapid quarter-turn operation is required. The choice between an electric double flange butterfly valve and a pneumatic double flange butterfly valve should consider control system compatibility, operating frequency, available utilities and maintenance requirements.Buyers should confirm face-to-face dimensions first, because EN 558-13/14 double flange designs and EN 558-20 wafer designs have different installation dimensions. Flange drilling should also be checked against the project specification, since EN 1092, ANSI 150, AS2129, SABS and JIS standards are not interchangeable. Certificate scope and expiry dates should be verified against the delivery schedule, and actuator torque margins should be checked at the specified differential pressure.Testing documentation should also be reviewed, including EN 12266-1, API 598 or project-specific procedures. For international procurement, buyers should confirm material traceability, third-party inspection availability, packaging requirements and applicable import classifications.Closing OutlookThe butterfly valve market continues to develop through improvements in valve design, actuation technology and manufacturing documentation. Global automation groups and specialized valve manufacturers serve different procurement needs, from integrated process control systems to application-specific pipeline equipment.For buyers evaluating electric double flange butterfly valves in 2026, product specifications, connection standards, actuator compatibility and current certification records remain essential considerations. Manufacturers that provide clear technical documentation and consistent quality control are better positioned to support long-term industrial flow control requirements.

Tong

Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd

+ +86 2266350093

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Top 10 Reputable Electric Double Flange Butterfly Valve Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Industrial Flow Control News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 02:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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