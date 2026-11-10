Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Probe: What It Means For AI Security, Investor Confidence

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The investigation into embattled Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has raised questions not only on investor confidence in the world's most valuable chipmaker but also about the security of the technology, the billions being poured into it, and the personal data of millions who increasingly depend on AI-powered services.

On Sunday, Huang apologised to his family and Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions. The company also announced it has launched a probe whether the CEO has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

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The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities considered as a Chinese intelligence asset. China has persistently denied that claim.

By Monday's trading close, Nvidia's shares had fallen 4.3 per cent, erasing about $190 billion in market value. Allegations of foreign intelligence targeting had brought a question of trust to the heart of the AI boom. For investors, the bigger concern goes beyond the immediate fallout for Nvidia. It is whether the technology can be trusted, particularly as AI becomes deeply embedded in critical infrastructure, businesses and everyday life.

“When people put their savings into a business, they are trusting more than its technology. They are trusting the people running it. Once that confidence is shaken, even extraordinary sales figures may struggle to reassure them,” Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of Dubai-based The Rayad Group told Khaleej Times.

For Ayub, "any breach of that trust could undermine confidence in the entire AI ecosystem, threaten future investment and expose vulnerabilities that extend far beyond the dominant chipmaker."

The allegations prompted US President Donald Trump to announce that the FBI was looking into the allegations involving Huang, without detailing the inquiry's scope.

Here's the deal: The Singapore-based Megaspeed International supplies computing capacity to Alibaba, according to Wall Street Journal reporting. Alice Huang reportedly facilitated at least $7.5 billion in chip shipments to Chinese firms.

The crux of the problem is: Washington restricts the export to China of Nvidia's most cutting-edge silicon chips, citing national security concerns but also seeing it as a measure to stay ahead in the AI (artificial intelligence) race.

For Brett Calapp, co-founder and chief executive of Wandando, an online gaming platform, what should have been done earlier was to follow the chips beyond their first buyer.

“Chipmakers already run serious customer screening. The weak spot is two or three steps downstream, where the human factor takes over,” noted Calapp, explaining:“Once you trust the first buyer, that trust tends to pass down the line to everyone a degree or two removed: resellers, regional clouds, and whoever is actually using the compute.”

“In regulated gaming, we learned that verifying a customer once isn't enough. You verify who really owns the account, where the money comes from, and whether the activity still fits the profile months later. A customer who starts out clean doesn't always stay that way," Calapp underscored.

For Nathaniel Norman, founder of Aurelian Labs and Co-GP of Aurelian Ventures, his question is "who can access, finance and control that computing power as the market becomes more concentrated."

Norman also pointed out trust carries a cost outside the markets.“Tighter Nvidia controls may create a shortage of trusted buyers rather than chips. Stricter verification could raise costs and slow smaller and modular data centre growth, while benefiting the established hyperscalers," he added.

The financial consequences could travel back up the supply chain. Nvidia has previously disclosed a $4.5 billion charge for H20 inventory and purchase obligations following export licensing requirements, demonstrating the cost of restrictions. That charge predates the current investigation.

“Semiconductor margins and volumes surged simultaneously due to the AI buildout. The market is afraid that data centres might be delayed, reducing both margins and volumes for semiconductor firms,” noted Michael Rosmer, founder of Gamma Prime.

The market, meanwhile, has not delivered a single verdict. The Nasdaq fell 5.52 per cent on November 5, before Nvidia announced its inquiry, then rebounded 2.74 per cent on November 9 while Nvidia declined.

“Last week was a repricing, not a verdict on AI,” explained Umar Khattak, co-founder of ICM and chief of business at SIXR.“The midterms changed the question investors ask: not who makes the chips, but who gets permission to switch them on."

For Ayub, however, what the latest has shown is that "trust carries a cost outside the markets, too."

“A scandal can frighten shareholders. A cut in expected earnings can keep them frightened,” he noted, adding: "For a wider correction, I would watch whether customers postpone spending and lenders become more cautious. That is when the consequences could reach suppliers, construction jobs and businesses far beyond Nvidia.”

Ayub observed:“Executives are now attack surfaces more than ever. A CEO's relationships, inbox, and calendar need the same protection as the codebase, and so do the people closest to them, including assistants, family, and trusted business contacts, who often become the easier way in.”

“Investors deserve honest answers about their money. Families deserve protection for their information. The companies promising to change our lives have to earn that trust every day," he underscored.

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