Another Tanker Carrying Russian Diesel Changes Course En Route To U.S. Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Bloomberg.

According to port reports and vessel-tracking data, the tanker Agioi Fanendes, carrying about 40,000 metric tons, or nearly 300,000 barrels, of ultra-low-sulfur diesel, began moving away from the U.S. East Coast on Monday and has since been sailing slowly, changing course.

Traders are closely monitoring Russian diesel shipments following last month's reported agreement between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump to supply fuel to the U.S. and global markets. The arrangement drew criticism from U.S. Democrats, who said it would help the Kremlin finance its war against Ukraine. However, vessel-tracking data show that no shipments of Russian diesel have arrived in the United States so far.

The Agioi Fanendes listed New York as its destination after departing from the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk in late October, but later changed its destination to“for orders.” The vessel continues to sail under that status because its discharge port has not yet been confirmed, its operator, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd., said in an email.

According to Interfax, Russia announced last month that four tankers had been loaded with diesel fuel destined for the United States under the Putin-Trump arrangement. However, questions remain over whether Russia will be able to export the promised volumes of diesel amid renewed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

According to Bloomberg estimates, six Russian refineries have been attacked since early November. Their combined nameplate processing capacity is approximately 1.7 million barrels per day.

Read also: Ukraine's Strikes Have Cost Russia About One-Third of Its Oil Refining Capacity – Reuters

In late October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia planned to export more than 2 million metric tons of diesel to global markets in November. He also acknowledged that Ukrainian attacks could reduce the volumes of fuel available for export.

As reported, two tankers sent from Russia to the United States under the so-called diesel deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin changed their destinations

Photo: Bernard Delmont / MarineTraffic