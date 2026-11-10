Opektech: A New Vision For GPU Computing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









For more than four decades, Opek Technologies has worked at the intersection of technology and connectivity. Founded in 1981 around antenna technology and radio communications, the Taiwan–U.S.-connected company is now expanding its focus into GPU-related initiatives-bringing a new dimension to a business built on connecting people, devices and systems.

The move reflects how technology itself is changing. Computing power has become a critical resource across a growing range of digital applications, and GPUs are at the center of that shift. Opek's expansion into the GPU sector gives the company a new opportunity to participate in the infrastructure powering the next generation of computing.

Four decades of technology experience

Opek's story began with antenna technology and radio communications. These fields demand a practical understanding of how complex systems work, how components fit together and how technology performs in real-world conditions.

That history remains an important part of the company's identity. Opektech.com is not a startup built around a single recent trend; it is a company with roots stretching back to 1981 and a record of working in technology across changing markets.

Now, the company is applying that long-term perspective to a new area. In 2020, Opektech added GPU technology as a business line alongside its established communications operations, marking a significant step in its evolution.

Expanding into the GPU sector

The GPU has become one of the defining components of modern computing. Its role in artificial intelligence and other data-intensive applications has brought growing attention to the hardware and infrastructure that make advanced computing possible.

Opek's GPU initiative is part of this broader transformation. The company has developed a dedicated business focus for GPU-related projects and investment opportunities, creating a structure designed to support its work in the sector.

The result is a company with two complementary dimensions: a long-established foundation in communications technology and a newer focus on the computing infrastructure shaping tomorrow's digital economy.

A platform built for participation

As part of its expansion, Opektech launched a GPU-focused investment platform, creating a way for participants to engage with opportunities connected to GPU technology.

The platform forms a central part of the company's new direction. It gives Opektech a framework for bringing its GPU business to a wider audience while developing its presence in a sector attracting interest from across the technology landscape.

For Opektech.com, the opportunity is not simply to follow a trend. It is to build a meaningful role in a market where computing capacity is increasingly important-and to develop its operations with a focus on long-term growth.

A company in evolution

Opektech.com evolution from antenna technology and radio communications to GPU-focused initiatives reflects a broader story of adaptation. Technology changes, markets develop and established businesses must find ways to move forward while drawing on the experience that shaped them.

The company's GPU expansion signals its ambition to take part in the next phase of computing. Its history gives that ambition a distinctive foundation: more than four decades of technology experience, followed by a deliberate move into a new and fast-developing field.

As Opek continues to grow its GPU operations, its progress will be measured by the strength of its platform, the projects it develops and the value it creates for participants. Its direction is clear: build on a long history in technology while pursuing new opportunities in the GPU economy.

Looking ahead

The next chapter for Opek Technologies is taking shape at the intersection of experience and innovation. The company's communications roots date back to 1981; its GPU business represents a forward-looking expansion into a sector that is becoming central to modern computing.

That combination gives Opektech.com a compelling story-not as a company leaving its past behind, but as one using its history as a foundation for what comes next. With its GPU-focused platform and growing operations, Opek is positioning itself for an evolving technology landscape where connectivity and computing increasingly go hand in hand.

About Opek Technologies, Inc.Opek Technologies, Inc. is a Taiwan–U.S.-connected technology company founded in 1981 around antenna technology and radio communications. The company has expanded into GPU-related projects and investment opportunities and continues to develop its presence in the GPU sector. Learn more at opektech.com.

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