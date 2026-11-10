Soft Enamel, Hard Enamel, And Die Casting Offer Distinct Medal Production Options

(MENAFN- GetNews) Huizhou, GD, China -November 10, 2026 If you are sourcing custom medals ​, the manufacturing method affects the medal's appearance, metal structure and production requirements. Soft enamel and hard enamel describe surface-finishing approaches, while die casting forms the metal body. They are not three interchangeable options: a die-cast medal can also receive a compatible enamel finish when the material and design allow. At KungFu Metals ​, we review your artwork, dimensions and intended finish before recommending a production approach. In this guide, we explain what each method does, where it may suit your design and what you should confirm before placing a bulk order. Key Takeaways Soft enamel and hard enamel describe surface finishes; die casting describes how the metal body is formed. They address different parts of medal production. Soft enamel creates recessed color areas separated by raised metal borders. Consider it when clear color blocks and visible metal lines are important. Hard enamel terminology needs clarification. Traditional hard enamel and imitation hard enamel may use different methods, so confirm the actual process and sample appearance. Die casting is worth evaluating for dimensional medal bodies. It can form relief, sculpted details and custom outlines, subject to the artwork, dimensions and mold design. A useful quotation starts with complete specifications. Share artwork, size, thickness, quantity, material, colors, finish, accessories and delivery target. Quick Guide: Which Medal Process Should You Consider? The right choice depends on whether your main requirement is the medal's color finish or its metal structure.

Your Design Requirement Process to Consider What to Check Recessed color areas with visible raised metal borders Soft enamel Color-cell size, metal lines and lettering A relatively smooth, polished color surface Hard enamel or imitation hard enamel The exact finishing method and an approved sample 3D relief, sculpted details or multiple metal levels Die casting Relief depth, medal size and mold feasibility A dimensional metal body with selected color areas Die-cast body with a compatible enamel finish Material, surface geometry and finish compatibility

These are starting points, not fixed rules. If your design combines several features, we should review the artwork and intended medal size before confirming the production method.

Understanding Soft Enamel, Hard Enamel, and Die Cast Medal Processes

Before comparing the options, understand what each term describes. Enamel processes focus on the medal's colored surface; die casting focuses on forming the metal body. This distinction helps you compare quotations and select a practical manufacturing route.

What Is a Soft Enamel Medal?

A soft enamel medal has colored enamel filled into recessed areas separated by raised metal lines. The borders remain visible and can be felt, while the color sits lower than the surrounding metal.

This finish works well for medals with distinct color blocks and visible metal details. When you send us your artwork, we check narrow color spaces, small lettering and crowded intersections at the intended size. If certain details may be difficult to reproduce, we can discuss practical adjustments before mold development.

What Is a Hard Enamel Medal?

At KungFu Metals, hard enamel refers to imitation cloisonné, which produces a smooth, polished surface with the color filled level with the surrounding metal lines.

This differs from traditional cloisonné, which uses glass enamel and a separate production method. When comparing medal quotations, make sure you know whether the supplier is offering imitation hard enamel or traditional cloisonné, as the materials, production steps and finished appearance can differ.

For your project, we recommend checking a physical sample for surface smoothness, color appearance and metal borders. If you have a reference medal, send it to us with your artwork and preferred dimensions. We can review the finish you want and help identify the appropriate option.

What Is a Die Cast Medal?

A die-cast medal is produced by forming the metal body in a mold. This method is suitable for designs that require 3D relief, sculpted features, multiple metal levels or custom outlines.

Die casting determines the medal's structure, not its color treatment. At KungFu Metals, our die-cast medals are made using zinc alloy. The final level of detail depends on the medal size, relief depth and mold design.

If your design includes portraits, buildings, animals or sculpted emblems, show us the features you want to emphasize. We can review the artwork and dimensions to determine how clearly those details can be reproduced before tooling begins.

Metal Forming vs. Enamel Finishing: What's the Difference?

Die casting creates the metal body; enamel finishing adds color to selected surface areas. One describes how the medal is formed, while the other describes how parts of its surface are decorated.

A die-cast body may be combined with a compatible enamel finish. Separate your requirements into two questions:

- Metal structure: Do you need a flat profile, raised borders, sculpted relief, multiple levels or a special outline?

- Surface appearance: Do you want recessed color, a smoother color surface, exposed metal, plating or another decoration?

This distinction helps you compare production proposals accurately instead of choosing from an incomplete process label.

Soft Enamel vs Hard Enamel vs Die Cast: Key Differences

The main differences are the medal's surface texture, metal structure and design possibilities. The comparison below shows what each method controls and which design requirements you should check before production.

Surface Appearance and Texture

Soft enamel usually has recessed color areas and raised metal borders, creating a visible separation between color and metal. It is worth considering when bold color blocks and clear outlines are important.

Hard-enamel-style finishes are often considered for a smoother surface, but confirm the actual method and inspect a sample. Die casting creates the metal body's shape and relief; it does not define the color treatment.

Design Structure and Detail

The main difference is whether your design depends more on color separation or dimensional metal features. Soft enamel uses raised metal borders to separate recessed color areas. Hard-enamel-style finishes require a review of the actual color-filling and polishing method. Die casting is used to form the medal's metal profile, including raised relief and layered details.

For designs that combine fine lettering, small color sections and sculpted features, we review the artwork at the intended medal size rather than judging feasibility from the digital image alone.

Manufacturing Process and Finishing

The metal body is formed before the selected surface treatment and decoration are applied. Depending on the design, the finishing stage may include polishing, plating and enamel color application.

For a die-cast medal with enamel details, we need to consider both the relief structure and the recessed color areas. We review these requirements together so the selected metal structure and surface finish work with the same artwork.

Cost Factors and Production Considerations

The process name alone cannot determine the final cost. Cost depends on mold requirements, material, dimensions, thickness, relief, color layout, plating, finishing, quantity and accessories.

Complex die-cast structures may need more mold planning, while intricate enamel layouts may need additional artwork review. Lead time also depends on sample approval, production scheduling, finishing, packing and shipping. Share your order quantity and target arrival date early so we can evaluate the production requirements.

Comparison Point Soft Enamel Hard Enamel / Imitation Hard Enamel Die Casting What It Describes Surface color finish Surface color finish; confirm the exact method Metal-body forming method Typical Appearance Recessed color with raised metal borders Often selected for a smoother color surface Dimensional relief and shaped metal structure Main Design Consideration Clear color cells and visible metal separations Actual finishing method, color boundaries and sample appearance Relief depth, outline, dimensions and mold structure Color Treatment Enamel filled into recessed areas Depends on the actual method Not defined by die casting; compatible finishes may be added Reason to Evaluate Distinct color blocks and visible metal lines A relatively smooth color surface Sculpted relief or dimensional structure

Use this table as an initial guide only. We recommend confirming the actual process through artwork review and sample approval before proceeding with mold development and bulk production.

Soft Enamel vs Hard Enamel: Which Finish Is Better for Your Medal Design?

If you are choosing between soft enamel and a hard-enamel-style finish for custom enamel medals, start with the surface you want and the structure of your artwork. Neither finish is automatically better for every medal. We help you review the design and identify which finish is more suitable for the required appearance and level of detail.

Raised Metal Lines and Recessed Color Areas

With soft enamel, the metal borders remain visible between the recessed color sections. This gives the medal a clear separation between metal and color, which can work well for logos, event names and designs built around distinct color blocks.

The important check is whether each color section has enough space to be filled cleanly. Very small lettering, narrow gaps and crowded intersections may need adjustment before mold development. We review these details against the planned medal size so the finished design remains readable.

Smooth Surfaces and Polishing Requirements

If you want a smoother color surface, ask which specific hard enamel or imitation hard enamel method the quotation covers. Different methods can involve different materials and finishing steps, so the product name alone is not enough to define the expected result.

Before approving production, compare a physical sample with your artwork. Check the surface level, color appearance and metal borders, and make sure the approved sample reflects the finish specified in your quotation.

Color Separation, Small Details, and Artwork Preparation

Before sending artwork for tooling, check whether the lettering, color boundaries and narrow sections will remain clear at the final medal size. A design that looks detailed on a computer screen may need simplified lines or larger color areas when produced as a small metal item.

Please send us your artwork together with the preferred medal dimensions. We can review the color separations, text size and key details, then identify any changes that should be made before the sample stage.

When Should You Choose Die Casting for Custom Medals?

If your design requires a dimensional metal body, sculpted relief or a distinctive shape, die-cast medals are worth evaluating. Die casting determines how the metal structure is formed, while an enamel finish can add color to suitable surface areas. At KungFu Metals, we review these requirements together before recommending a production route.

3D Relief and Sculpted Medal Designs

For medals with portraits, buildings, animals or layered emblems, the key question is how much depth and detail the finished product needs. A die-cast mold can form raised and recessed features, but the result depends on the relief depth, overall dimensions and mold design.

We recommend identifying the most important features before tooling. Main outlines and prominent details should remain clear at the planned size; background textures and minor lines may need to be simplified. This helps us assess the design as a manufacturable metal product rather than relying only on the appearance of a large digital rendering.

Custom Shapes and Cut-Out Structures

Die casting can be considered for custom outlines, unusual silhouettes and selected cut-out structures. A distinctive shape can reflect a race theme or brand symbol. Review dimensions, thickness and connecting sections; narrow bridges, delicate projections and cut-outs may create manufacturing or handling considerations. Identify the features that must be preserved before tooling.

Combining Die Casting with Enamel Finishes

A die-cast medal body may be evaluated for a suitable enamel finish when the design and material allow. Die casting creates the metal structure; enamel adds color to selected areas.

A sculpted body may include color in selected logo or event areas, but compatibility depends on material, relief, color-cell geometry and finishing requirements. State both needs in your inquiry and confirm feasibility before tooling.

How to Choose the Right Medal Process for Your Project?

Start with the artwork, then consider the intended appearance, budget and order requirements.

Choose Based on Your Artwork and Design Structure

Your artwork is the starting point for process selection. Clear color blocks and metal borders may suit soft enamel. A smoother color surface may call for a review of hard enamel or imitation hard enamel. Dimensional relief and special metal structures may point toward die casting.

Review these design elements:

- Shape and dimensions: Medal outline, diameter or overall length and width.

- Artwork structure: Relief, recessed areas, cut-outs or multiple metal levels.

- Color areas: Number of colors, separations and narrow sections.

- Text and fine details: Lettering size, line thickness and legibility at the actual product size.

- Surface appearance: Visible metal borders, a smoother color surface or a particular metal finish.

If you only have a concept image or reference product, you can still begin a discussion. Review the artwork before choosing a process or developing a mold.

Match the Process to Your Project and Intended Appearance

Your intended use helps determine which design features matter most. For a race medal, you may prioritize event colors, readable lettering and a distinctive outline. For a school award or corporate commemorative medal, the logo, relief details and overall surface appearance may carry more weight.

Use the following priorities when discussing your project with us:

Project Requirement What to Prioritize Race or event medal with clear color blocks Color separation, readable event details and ribbon design School, club or corporate award Logo clarity, surface finish and consistent appearance Commemorative medal with sculpted artwork Relief depth, dimensional details and metal structure Branded medal with both relief and color Compatibility between the metal body and selected color finish

The intended use does not automatically determine the process. We still need to check the artwork, size and construction before confirming the most suitable production method.

Consider Your Budget and Order Quantity

When comparing quotations, look beyond the unit price. Check whether each supplier has included the same mold requirements, material, dimensions, thickness, plating, color treatment, accessories and packaging.

Order quantity also affects how tooling and production setup costs are allocated. Give us your estimated quantity and target delivery date so we can prepare a quotation based on the same product requirements you are comparing with other suppliers.

Confirm Design Feasibility Before Production

Before mold development, confirm that the selected process can reproduce the details that matter most to your medal design.

Use this checklist when reviewing your artwork with us:

Metal structure: Is the design flat, raised, recessed or built with multiple relief levels?Color areas: Are the enamel sections large enough for clean filling and clear separation?Fine details: Will small lettering, narrow lines and intricate features remain readable at the planned size?Surface finish: Does the design require visible metal borders, a smooth polished color surface or exposed metal?Sample approval:Have the dimensions, colors, relief and finish been checked against the agreed specifications?

We recommend resolving these points before tooling. This gives your team and ours a clear production reference and helps avoid unnecessary design changes later.

What Affects the Cost and Lead Time of Custom Medal Production?

Custom medal cost and lead time depend on design complexity, material, dimensions, surface treatment, order quantity and production scheduling. Understanding these factors helps you prepare a complete request and compare quotations accurately.

Mold Development and Metal Structure

Mold requirements depend on the medal's outline, relief levels, cut-outs and overall structure. A design with several dimensional levels or intricate details may need more development work than a simple flat profile.

For an accurate quotation, send us the complete artwork and planned dimensions. If the design includes a custom silhouette or sculpted details, identify the features that must remain prominent so we can assess the mold requirements before production.

Material, Size, and Thickness

Material, size and thickness affect material usage, medal weight and the requirements for forming and finishing. The same artwork can result in different production costs when these specifications change.

Please include your preferred material, overall dimensions and thickness in the inquiry. If you have not decided yet, share your intended use and reference image so we can discuss suitable specifications.

Enamel Colors and Surface Finishing

The color layout and surface finish affect the work required after the metal body is formed. When requesting a quotation, specify the enamel colors, plating color, polishing requirements and any special decoration.

If exact color matching is important, provide color references and confirm the expected appearance against the approved physical sample. This gives both sides a clearer standard for bulk production.

Order Quantity and Production Scheduling

Your order quantity and delivery target help us plan sampling, bulk production, finishing and packing. If you need separate shipments or delivery in stages, include those requirements in your inquiry.

Please distinguish your required arrival date from your preferred production completion date. This helps us assess the time needed for sample approval, manufacturing and transportation.

How We Turn Your Medal Design into a Consistent Bulk Order

At KungFu Metals, we organize custom medal projects around design review, mold development, sample approval and bulk production. Clear confirmation points help you and our team share the same product requirements before the order moves forward.

Artwork Review and Manufacturing Recommendations

When you contact us, you do not need to have every production detail finalized. Send us your artwork or reference image, estimated quantity and preferred medal size first.

We review the design's outline, color areas, lettering, relief and intended surface finish. If you already have a preferred process, tell us why you chose it. If you are unsure, we can discuss the options and point out details that may need adjustment before tooling.

For a more accurate quotation, please include:



Artwork:Design file, logo or reference image.

Quantity:Estimated order quantity and any phased-delivery needs.

Dimensions:Preferred medal size and thickness.

Material and structure:Preferred metal, relief, cut-outs or custom outline.

Finish:Enamel colors, plating color and surface appearance.

Accessories:Ribbon, connectors and packaging. Delivery:Target arrival date and shipping requirements.

Even if some specifications are still open, you can send us the initial design brief. We can start by reviewing what is available.

Mold Development and Sample Approval

Sample approval should cover the product's key specifications, not just general verbal acceptance. Review whether the physical product matches the agreed design and production requirements.

For a bulk order, confirm the dimensions, colors, metal finish, relief structure and accessories when approving the sample. The approved sample can then serve as a reference for bulk production and inspection.

Define any revisions before bulk production and approve custom ribbons or packaging during the sample stage.

Bulk Production and Quality Inspection

Once the sample and specifications are approved, bulk production follows the confirmed product requirements.

The inspection points depend on the selected construction and finish. For enamel medals, we check the color areas, metal borders and surface appearance. For die-cast medals, we focus on the outline, relief details and metal finish. Ribbons, connectors and packaging should also match the approved order specifications.

Before production begins, we recommend confirming any special acceptance requirements with us. This helps avoid different expectations between the approved sample and the delivered batch.

Frequently Asked Questions About Soft Enamel, Hard Enamel, and Die Cast MedalsIs Soft Enamel Better Than Hard Enamel for Custom Medals?

Neither finish is universally better; the right choice depends on your desired appearance and artwork. Soft enamel creates recessed color areas with raised metal borders, while hard-enamel-style finishes are often selected for a smoother surface. Compare the actual finishing method and sample before making your decision.

Are Die Cast Medals More Expensive Than Enamel Medals?

Not necessarily. The final cost depends on mold complexity, material, medal size, thickness, finishing, order quantity and accessories. Compare quotations using the same specifications rather than the process name alone.

Can Die Cast Medals Have Soft Enamel or Hard Enamel Finishes?

Yes, a die-cast medal body may be combined with a suitable enamel finish when the material and design allow. We recommend reviewing the artwork, relief structure and color areas before confirming compatibility.

Which Medal Process Is Best for 3D Designs?

Die casting is worth evaluating for medals with three-dimensional relief, sculpted details or layered metal structures. The final design should be checked for relief depth and detail clarity at the intended medal size.

Does Medal Design Affect Mold Cost and Production Time?

Yes. Complex outlines, deep relief, cut-outs and fine details can increase mold-development requirements. Artwork revisions, sample approval, finishing and order quantity can also affect the production schedule.

What Information Do We Need to Prepare a Custom Medal Quote?

Please send us your artwork, estimated quantity, medal dimensions, thickness, preferred material, colors, finish, accessories and target delivery date. If you have not confirmed every detail, that is fine. We can review your design first and help you identify the specifications that need to be finalized before sampling.

Let Us Help You Choose the Right Medal Process

Choosing between soft enamel, hard enamel and die casting starts with understanding your artwork and the appearance you want. The right production approach should also fit your medal dimensions, material, budget and bulk-order requirements.

At KungFu Metals, we help race organizers, schools, clubs, brands and corporate buyers review custom medal designs and manufacturing requirements. If you have not decided which process to use, send us your artwork or reference image. We can discuss the metal structure, suitable surface finishes and details that should be confirmed before mold development.

Contact us for a free quotation and artwork review. Share your design, estimated quantity, preferred dimensions and target delivery date. We will review your requirements and help you identify the next steps for sampling and bulk production.

About us

Huizhou Kungfu Craft Co., Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative manufacturer, dedicated to the design, development, production, processing, and sales of high-quality metal crafts.