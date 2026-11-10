Wire Forming & Bending Intelligence At The 114Th Canton Fair SMS: Precision Technology Solutions For Global Manufacturing

As a barometer of China's foreign trade, the 114th Canton Fair gathers buyers worldwide and builds a global platform for precision machinery and wire forming industry. Wire forming is a core flexible metal fabrication process. With CNC wire forming machines, metal wire including steel wire, stainless steel and alloy wire is bent, coiled and shaped into springs, clips, brackets and custom wire components for automotive, home appliance, furniture, agricultural machinery, medical hardware and general hardware sectors.

At the machinery zone of the 114th Canton Fair, SMS (EASTON PRECISION TECHNOLOGY) showcases a full range of CNC spring machines and 3D wire forming machines, presenting the precision, reliability and flexible customization capability of Chinese wire forming equipment.

Based in Dongguan, SMS specializes in R&D and manufacturing of multi-axis camless spring machines, rotary head 3D wire benders and wire forming systems. Our machines cover thin-wire precision springs and heavy-gauge complex wire forms for various raw materials. Supported by independent servo technology, the forming accuracy reaches ±0.01 mm. Fast job changeover reduces material waste and meets flexible production requirements for small-batch and diversified orders.

At the Canton Fair booth, SMS demonstrates camless multi-axis machines and rotary-head 3D wire formers. Compared with traditional cam-type machines, our camless models adopt individual servo drives, visual programming and one-time forming for complex wire parts without extensive jigs, ideal for auto parts, furniture hardware and agricultural component manufacturers.

SMS delivers complete wire forming solutions rather than standalone machines, including machine selection, tooling, process tuning, operator training and after-sales support. Custom machine development is available according to customer drawings to match local production demands.

The Canton Fair showcases the technological progress of China's wire forming machinery. Domestic manufacturers like SMS keep upgrading servo systems, mechanical structure and control software, offering reliable, cost-effective alternatives with flexible customization and fast after-sales service for global markets.

Driven by upgrading requirements from automotive, new energy and smart home industries, wire forming equipment is moving toward multi-axis, intelligent and digital production. SMS continuously optimizes control software, HMI, production monitoring and fault warning functions to support automated workshops.

At the 114th Canton Fair, SMS connects with global buyers and engineers to discuss wire forming challenges and automation upgrading. We look forward to long-term cooperation with worldwide manufacturers, delivering stable, high-efficiency CNC wire forming machines and exploring more possibilities of wire forming technology.

Welcome to inquiry us for machine demonstration, technical discussion and business negotiation.

About Us

EASTON PRECISION TECHNOLOGY (DONGGUAN) CO.,LTD. (briefly brand name SMS) is a Chinese based company that have been delivering quality and reliability since 2019. We are an Innovative and modern company Committed to delivering the newest Technology at the very highest standards. Our innovative designs and reliability, have seen us to grow and expand our product range enabling us to supply all major global markets.