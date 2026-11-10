Hypertherm And Partners To Showcase Plasma Cutting Solutions For The Die-Casting Industry At J-DEC 2026

Hypertherm & Partners at J-DEC 2026

Plasma Solutions for Die-casting Applications

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YOKOHAMA, Japan, 11 November 2026 – Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, will showcase its plasma cutting technologies at the 2026 Japan Die Casting Congress & Exposition (J-DEC 2026), taking place November 12–14 at PACIFICO Yokohama Exhibition Hall C & Hall D in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.Hosted by the Japan Die Casting Association, J-DEC brings together the die-casting industry to explore the latest equipment, products and manufacturing technologies. Hypertherm's Powermax, MAXPRO200and XPRtechnologies will be represented across the exhibition.Plasma cutting solutions for evolving die-casting requirementsAs die-cast components become larger and more complex, manufacturers are exploring cutting processes capable of handling challenging geometries and thicker sections while adapting to changing production needs. In some applications, thicker gates and runners can also present challenges for conventional processing methods.Plasma cutting provides manufacturers with another option for processing these demanding cast components. When combined with robotic automation, plasma systems can access difficult-to-reach areas such as complex cavities, while cutting programs can be adjusted to accommodate different parts and design changes.For aluminum die-casting applications, water-injection plasma technology provides an additional approach to cutting and processing cast components. By using water around the plasma arc, the technology can help address spatter and fumes associated with thermal cutting and reduce the need for secondary processing.At J-DEC 2026, Hypertherm and its partners will showcase how different plasma technologies can be applied to die-casting production, bringing together Hypertherm's cutting technology with robotic integration and local application expertise. At stand D-08, Hypertherm and IS-TAIL (株式会社アイテール) will jointly showcase XPR, MAXPRO200, Powermax and Robotmaster technologies for die-casting applications.SANMEI MECHANICAL will highlight die-casting applications using the XPR family, while SUNFIELD will feature XPR, MAXPRO200, Powermax and Robotmaster as part of its trimming-system solutions. HANSHIN TEC will also be available to discuss XPR solutions with visitors.“Hypertherm has built experience supporting a range of die-casting applications around the world, and we want to bring that experience and knowledge to manufacturers in Japan,” said Wagner Turri, Sales Director for Japan, Hypertherm Associates.“By working closely with our local partners and customers, we are committed to understanding their specific cutting challenges and helping them apply the right plasma technology for their manufacturing needs.”Visitors to J-DEC 2026 are invited to meet with Hypertherm and its partners to discuss their die-casting applications, cutting challenges and production requirements, and to learn more about the plasma technologies on display.For more information about Hypertherm's solutions, visit the website: solutions/applications/cast-trimming

Cherrist Chuah

Hypertherm Associates

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Hypertherm and Partners to Showcase Plasma Cutting Solutions for the Die-Casting Industry at J-DEC 2026 News Provided By Hypertherm Associates November 11, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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