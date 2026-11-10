New Large Diameter Steel Monopiles Advance Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Offshore wind farms are built in some of the most demanding environments in the energy sector. Constant exposure to seawater, strong winds, wave action and changing tidal conditions places considerable demands on the structural foundations supporting offshore wind turbines. A reliable foundation is essential to maintaining turbine stability, structural integrity and long-term operating performance.

Among the foundation solutions used in fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, the Large Diameter Steel Monopile has become an important engineering choice. Manufactured from heavy-duty Steel Plate

For offshore wind developers and engineering contractors, selecting the right steel monopile involves more than choosing a suitable diameter. Material quality, plate forming, welding integrity, dimensional accuracy, fatigue performance and corrosion protection all influence the service life of the foundation.

1. What Is a Large Diameter Steel Monopile?

A large diameter steel monopile is a heavy-duty tubular steel foundation installed into the seabed to support an offshore wind turbine. It is generally a hollow cylindrical structure manufactured from thick steel plates and designed to withstand the combined loads acting on an offshore wind turbine.

The upper section connects to the wind turbine tower, while the lower section is embedded into the seabed. Depending on the project design, a transition piece may also be installed between the monopile and the tower.

Unlike conventional foundation piles used in ordinary construction, Offshore Wind Monopile

The main design considerations include:



· Structural strength: The monopile must support the weight of the turbine, tower and associated equipment.

· Fatigue resistance: Repeated loading from wind, waves and turbine operation can create cyclic stress in the steel structure.

· Buckling resistance: Adequate wall thickness and structural stiffness help prevent local or overall instability.

· Corrosion protection: Marine exposure requires an appropriate protective system to limit steel degradation. · Dimensional accuracy: Diameter, wall thickness, roundness and straightness must meet project specifications.

These requirements make material selection and manufacturing control particularly important for large offshore wind foundations.

2. How Are Large Diameter Steel Monopiles Manufactured?

Manufacturing a large diameter steel monopile requires a combination of heavy plate processing, precision forming, high-quality welding and comprehensive inspection. Each stage contributes to the final structural performance.

Step 1: Steel Plate Selection and Inspection

Production starts with steel plates selected according to the engineering drawings, material grade, thickness and mechanical property requirements.

For offshore applications, the steel must provide suitable tensile strength, toughness and weldability. Low-temperature toughness may also be specified for projects operating in cold marine environments.

Before processing, incoming plates are checked against material certificates and project requirements. Ultrasonic testing may be used to identify internal laminations or other material discontinuities.

Step 2: Plate Cutting and Edge Preparation

The inspected plates are cut to the required dimensions using suitable industrial cutting equipment.

The plate edges are then machined or milled to achieve the specified bevel geometry. Accurate edge preparation is essential for consistent weld joint fit-up and proper penetration during subsequent welding.

For thick-wall monopile sections, the preparation of longitudinal and circumferential joints requires particular attention.

Step 3: Plate Rolling and Cylindrical Forming

The prepared steel plates are rolled through heavy-duty plate rolling equipment to achieve the specified cylindrical curvature.

Depending on the manufacturing method and equipment configuration, plates are formed into individual cylindrical cans or sections.

Dimensional checks are carried out during forming to control roundness, diameter and edge alignment. These measurements help ensure that individual sections can be accurately assembled into the required monopile geometry.

Step 4: Welding and Section Assembly

After forming, the longitudinal seams are welded using qualified welding procedures.

Submerged Arc Welding (SAW) is commonly used for heavy-wall steel tubular structures because it offers stable welding conditions, high deposition efficiency and consistent weld quality.

Individual cylindrical sections can then be joined through circumferential welding to achieve the specified overall length.

Welding parameters, joint preparation, preheating requirements and welder qualifications must be controlled according to the approved welding procedures and project specifications.

Step 5: Non-Destructive Testing and Dimensional Inspection

Weld quality directly affects the structural reliability of a monopile.

Non-destructive testing methods such as Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing (RT) and Magnetic Particle Testing (MT) may be applied according to the inspection and test plan.

Dimensional inspections also verify the finished diameter, wall thickness, straightness, roundness and overall geometry.

Any unacceptable indications must be evaluated and repaired in accordance with the applicable acceptance criteria before the product proceeds to the next stage.

Step 6: Surface Treatment and Anti-Corrosion Protection

Offshore Monopile

Depending on the exposure zone and project requirements, the protection system may include surface preparation, industrial coating systems, marine-grade epoxy coatings or other specified protective solutions.

The coating specification must consider the atmospheric, splash, tidal and submerged zones. Cathodic protection may also be incorporated into the overall corrosion protection design.

Final inspection checks coating thickness, surface condition, adhesion requirements where applicable, and coating coverage.

3. Why Are Steel Monopiles Suitable for Offshore Wind Farms?

The suitability of a steel monopile comes from its structural characteristics, installation method and ability to meet demanding offshore engineering requirements.

High Load-Bearing Capacity

Offshore wind turbines are exposed to considerable vertical and horizontal forces. Their foundations must transfer turbine loads, wind pressure, wave forces and bending moments into the seabed.

The large tubular cross-section of a steel monopile provides substantial structural stiffness. Its diameter and wall thickness can be engineered to meet different turbine capacities, water depths and seabed conditions.

Reliable Performance Under Cyclic Loading

Wind turbines operate continuously, creating repeated structural loads throughout their service life. Waves and tidal movements introduce additional cyclic forces.

Fatigue performance is therefore a major consideration in monopile design. Proper material selection, weld quality, geometric control and structural detailing help reduce fatigue-related risks.

A well-designed and properly fabricated monopile provides a dependable foundation for long-term offshore operation.

Adaptability to Different Marine Environments

Offshore wind projects vary significantly in water depth, soil conditions, turbine size and environmental loading.

Steel monopiles can be engineered with different diameters, wall thicknesses and lengths to meet project-specific requirements.

This flexibility makes them suitable for a wide range of fixed-bottom offshore wind applications, subject to geotechnical assessment and foundation design.

Efficient Transportation and Installation

Compared with more complicated multi-member foundation structures, monopiles have a relatively straightforward tubular configuration.

They can be transported to offshore installation sites using specialized vessels and lifting equipment, then installed into the seabed using suitable piling or drilling methods.

Installation methods depend on soil conditions, water depth, pile dimensions and environmental restrictions.

Their relatively simple structural configuration can help streamline fabrication, transportation and offshore installation planning.

Long-Term Durability in Marine Conditions

Corrosion is one of the major challenges facing offshore steel structures.

With suitable coating systems, cathodic protection, appropriate steel specifications and effective maintenance planning, steel monopiles can be designed to provide long-term service in demanding marine environments.

4. Key Factors When Selecting an Offshore Wind Monopile Supplier

For EPC contractors, offshore wind developers and foundation fabricators, supplier selection should focus on manufacturing capability and engineering quality.

Important considerations include:



· Material traceability: Steel grades and material certificates should meet project requirements.

· Welding capability: Qualified welding procedures and experienced personnel are essential for heavy-wall tubular fabrication.

· Inspection procedures: UT, RT and other applicable NDT methods should follow the approved inspection plan.

· Dimensional control: Diameter, wall thickness, roundness and straightness must comply with engineering tolerances.

· Surface protection: Coating materials and application procedures should match the specified marine environment. · Project coordination: Manufacturing schedules, documentation, transportation and inspection arrangements should be coordinated with the project team.

A supplier's ability to manufacture according to approved drawings and technical specifications is just as important as the finished product itself.

5. Customized Large Diameter Steel Monopile OEM Solutions from Hunan Tubular Steel

Hunan Tubular Steel Industry Co., Ltd. provides steel tubular products and project-oriented solutions for international industrial, infrastructure, marine and renewable energy applications.

Operating in the international steel market since 2012, the company serves overseas customers through its export business and established partnerships with engineering institutes, manufacturers, logistics companies and third-party inspection organizations.

Its renewable energy project experience includes steel tubular applications for the Changle Binhai Offshore Wind Farm and Fuqing Fuchuang Wind Farm projects. These projects involved large-diameter main pipes with outer diameters ranging from 1.4 m to 2.5 m, demonstrating experience with heavy-wall steel tubular products for wind power infrastructure.

For offshore wind foundation projects, Hunan Tubular Steel welcomes inquiries for customized OEM steel tubular orders based on customer drawings and technical specifications.

Customization can be discussed according to:



· Outer diameter and wall thickness

· Overall pipe length and section dimensions

· Steel grade and material requirements

· Longitudinal and circumferential welding requirements

· Surface preparation and anti-corrosion coating specifications

· Inspection, testing and documentation requirements · Packaging, transportation and delivery arrangements

Whether your project requires large-diameter tubular components, heavy-wall steel pipes or customized structural pipe sections, our team can work with your engineering and procurement departments to evaluate the technical requirements and manufacturing arrangements.

Looking for a reliable steel tubular supplier for your offshore wind project?

Contact Hunan Tubular Steel Industry Co., Ltd. with your drawings, material specifications, required dimensions and estimated order quantity. We welcome OEM inquiries for customized steel tubular products and are ready to discuss solutions for your offshore wind foundation requirements.

Build stronger foundations for offshore wind energy with reliable steel tubular solutions from Hunan Tubular Steel.

About Us

Hunan Tubular steel works as Sanhe heavy industry Co., Ltd. export window in the world market started from 2012. For many years, we are committed to providing reliable and valuable solutions for projects and operations to our clients and partners around the world.