Nonwoven Disposable Wipes And Towels Gain Attention From FMCG Brands And Wholesale Distributors

Choose Fiber Material Based On End Use Scenarios

Raw material is the foundation of nonwoven wipe performance, and one single material cannot fit all sales channels. Polyester blends are cheap but feel rough and have poor water absorption, while viscose and wood pulp spunlace nonwoven deliver softer touch and better liquid retention, ideal for personal care lines.

Compressed nonwoven towel for travel and hospitality

The compact coin-style compressed nonwoven towel remains a steady seller for hotels, travel retail and camping stores. Buyers should check expansion speed after soaking, final unfolded size and tear resistance. Thin low-grade towels break easily when wet, which is a common complaint from hotel guests. Huasheng's compressed towel series adopts thickened spunlace fabric, available in multiple unfolded sizes such as 30×80cm, suitable for hotel guest kits and travel gift sets.

Kitchen nonwoven cleaning wipe for household retail

Household cleaning wipes need good scrubbing power instead of ultra-soft texture. kitchen nonwoven cleaning wipe

Salon and Spa Specialized Disposable Towel Standards

Beauty salons, barbershops and spas have strict hygiene requirements, so salon disposable beauty towel is a must-have consumable. Reusable towels carry cross-contamination risks, and many salon operators shift to single-use nonwoven alternatives.

When selecting salon towels, focus on lint-free performance. Excessive loose fiber will stick to wet hair or facial skin and draw negative reviews. GSM selection matters here: 40–60gsm works for facial beauty and makeup removal, while heavier 70–80gsm versions are better for hair washing and body wrapping. Huasheng's salon towel line is produced in ten-thousand-grade clean workshop, with stable batch consistency for long-term salon chain restocking.

Custom Brand Demand: nonwoven dry wipe OEM

Many private-label brands do not sell generic plain wipes. They want custom emboss patterns, printed logos, customized packing bags and matched scented formulas for wet wipe conversion. This is where nonwoven dry wipe OEM service creates value.

OEM cooperation covers blank dry wipe rolls, pre-cut sheet packing, custom bag design and labeling. A reliable manufacturer will confirm fiber formula, emboss style and packing dimension before sample making. Some factories only print logos without adjusting fabric tensile strength, which leads to high defect rates after liquid filling. Huasheng's internal QC team runs absorption and tensile tests for every OEM sample before mass production.

Biodegradable Options for Green Market Segments

More and more western markets require eco-friendly disposable hygiene goods, so biodegradable nonwoven wipe becomes a differentiated product line for brands targeting environmentally conscious consumers.

Not all“biodegradable” claims are equal. Buyers should ask for third-party test reports instead of simple self-declaration. Viscose and plant-based spunlace fabrics can decompose under proper composting conditions, while PP polypropylene nonwoven is non-biodegradable. If you sell in EU markets, confirm the document meets local packaging and compostable labeling rules to avoid customs hold-ups.

Batch Consistency, Certifications and Packing Solutions

FMCG products rely heavily on stable batch quality. Color difference, uneven GSM and size deviation will make your shelf goods look messy. Before bulk orders, confirm the factory's inspection flow. Huasheng holds ISO9001, SGS, TUV and BV certifications, with independent QC to inspect each production run.

Export packing also needs attention. Nonwoven wipes are light but bulky. Transparent inner polybags plus cartons are standard, while palletizing and moisture-proof wrapping are necessary for long sea shipment, to prevent mildew during humid transit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between salon beauty towels and ordinary compressed towels?

A: Salon disposable towels focus on lint-free and soft performance for skin and hair use. Compressed towels prioritize compact packaging for travel and hotel giveaways.

Q2: Can we add fragrance and liquid to nonwoven dry wipes?

A: Yes. Nonwoven dry wipe OEM base sheets can be turned into wet wipes with custom liquid, fragrance and preservative formulas according to your brand requirements.

Q3: Are Huasheng biodegradable nonwoven wipes compostable?

A: Our biodegradable wipe series uses plant viscose raw material. We can provide corresponding test certificates to support eco-label marketing for overseas brands.

Whether you stock household cleaning goods for supermarkets, supply disposable towels for salon chains, or launch your own private-label nonwoven hygiene line, evaluating fiber material, application matching, certification and batch stability helps you reduce after-sales risk. Direct sourcing from Hangzhou Lin'an Huasheng Daily Necessities removes middle traders and supports flexible trial orders for new product testing.

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About us

We are professional manufacturer of non-woven cleaning products since 2003 year,

We are a family-owned enterprise, all of our families are devoting ourselves to our factory.

Our product range is wide, mainly is producing compressed towels, dry wipes, kitchen cleaning wipes, roll towels, makeup remover wipes, baby dry wipes, industrial cleaning wipes, compressed facial mask, etc. Our factory has been approved by SGS, BV, TUV and ISO9001. We have professional team of product analyze, QC department and sales team.

We have ten-thousand grade international standard clean workshop. All products are manufactured under strict clean workshop.