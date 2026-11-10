The Idaho Advocates Opens New Nampa Office To Serve Injury Victims

The Idaho Advocates opens a Nampa office to give injured residents local access to personal injury legal help and free consultations.

- Damian KiddNAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Idaho Advocates has opened a new Nampa office, expanding local access to legal help for people injured in car crashes and other accidents caused by negligence. The office is located at 5700 E. Franklin Road, Suite 105, Nampa, Idaho 83687, and serves clients by appointment. Residents can request a free consultation by calling (208) 995-2444.The location brings the personal injury firm closer to a rapidly growing community in Canyon County. The City of Nampa's 2025 Planning and Development Annual Report places the city's estimated population at 123,220, a 3.25% increase from 2024. The report says Nampa has grown by an average of 3.1% annually since 2018. By comparison, the 2020 census counted 100,200 residents.The same city report describes Nampa as a young and diverse community, with a median age of 33.5 and Hispanic or Latino residents representing 25% of the population. The office is intended to give individuals and families in Nampa and surrounding Canyon County a local point of contact when an unexpected injury creates medical, financial and legal questions.“Nampa's growth means more families, more daily travel and more people who deserve convenient access to experienced legal guidance after an injury,” said Damian Kidd, managing partner of The Idaho Advocates.“Opening an office in Nampa allows the firm to meet clients closer to home, explain their options face to face and help them deal with insurance companies while they focus on medical care and recovery.”The Nampa office handles car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare, pedestrian and bicycle accident claims, along with slip-and-fall injuries, dog bites and wrongful death matters. Attorneys investigate how an injury occurred, identify potentially responsible parties and available insurance coverage, gather medical records and bills, document lost income and negotiate with insurers. When a fair resolution cannot be reached, the firm can discuss litigation and prepare a case for court.Recent transportation data illustrates the volume of incidents affecting the community. The Idaho Transportation Department's 2024 traffic crash report recorded 2,156 crashes within Nampa, including 570 injury crashes and six fatal crashes. Those incidents injured 818 people and killed six. The figures describe reported crashes within the city; they do not measure an individual resident's risk or establish fault in any particular collision.For an injured person, the consequences can extend well beyond vehicle repairs. Medical bills may arrive while treatment continues, missed work can strain household finances and an insurance adjuster may dispute fault or question whether the crash caused the reported injuries. The Idaho Advocates' Nampa lawyers gather evidence, manage insurer communications and help clients evaluate settlement offers based on the facts, available coverage and documented losses.“People often call after an adjuster requests a recorded statement or offers a quick settlement before treatment is complete,” Kidd said.“The new Nampa office gives injured residents a nearby place to ask questions, understand the deadlines that may affect their claim and make informed decisions without facing the insurance process alone.”The firm advises accident victims to seek needed medical care, report a crash to the appropriate law enforcement agency and preserve documents that may support a claim. Useful records can include photographs, witness information, police or incident report numbers, medical bills, repair estimates, insurance correspondence and proof of missed work. Clients remain responsible for deciding whether to accept an offer or pursue a lawsuit.Idaho law places time limits on injury claims. Idaho Code section 5-219 generally provides two years to file a personal injury lawsuit, although exceptions can change the deadline. Claims involving a city, county or another political subdivision may require notice within 180 days under Idaho Code section 6-906. Because the correct deadline depends on the circumstances, early review can help preserve evidence and identify the rules that apply.The Nampa office offers free initial consultations and represents qualifying clients on a contingency-fee basis, meaning attorney fees depend on a recovery. The fee agreement and responsibility for case expenses are reviewed before representation begins. The firm also has a Spanish liaison and publishes injury information in Spanish to help Spanish-speaking clients follow the claims process.The new location joins The Idaho Advocates' offices in Boise, Meridian, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Managing partner Damian Kidd has worked with The Advocates since 2007 and is a member of the Idaho State Bar and Utah State Bar. The firm's attorneys represent clients in negotiations and, when necessary, litigation involving injuries attributed to another person's or company's negligence.Appointments at the Advocates Nampa personal injury office can be scheduled by calling (208) 995-2444. Prospective clients may also request a consultation through The Idaho Advocates website and review information about Nampa car accident and personal injury claims. No outcome or timeline can be guaranteed, and each matter is evaluated according to its facts, evidence, damages and available insurance coverage.About The Idaho AdvocatesFounded in 2018, Driggs & Kidd, PLLC does business as The Idaho Advocates, a personal injury law firm representing people injured in Idaho. The firm handles car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare, pedestrian, bicycle, premises-liability, dog-bite and wrongful-death matters. Its attorneys offer free initial consultations and represent qualifying clients on a contingency-fee basis. The firm's mission is to shoulder legal and insurance burdens so clients can focus on their health and recovery.

Damian Kidd

The Advocates Nampa

+1 208-995-2444

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The Idaho Advocates Opens New Nampa Office to Serve Injury Victims News Provided By Mitchell Palmer November 10, 2026, 22:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Law, World & Regional



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