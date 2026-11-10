Actelis Networks Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Gross margin improved to 40% from 28% in the prior-year quarter and operating expenses fell 13%, narrowing net loss by 37%

U.S. Marine Corps modernization and Alaska carrier orders drive federal and broadband momentum

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the“Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

“We grew revenue year over year for the third quarter in a row, and this quarter we did it with a wider margin and a lower cost base: revenue grew 68%, gross margin rose to 40% from 28% and operating expenses fell 13%, cutting our net loss by more than a third compared with the third quarter of 2025,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Actelis Networks.“North American revenue rose 170%, driven by deliveries to federal and intelligent transportation customers.”

“Our work for the U.S. Marine Corps illustrates why customers, and the military in particular, choose Actelis. Using the base's existing wiring, we brought fiber-grade, cyber-hardened VoIP service to 65 buildings in days, at a fraction of the cost and time of laying new fiber. We are taking that same combination of speed, security, and cost to more federal programs, to carriers closing the digital divide in places like Alaska, and to transportation agencies and hospitality operators.”

“Our momentum is accelerating in federal and military networking, as well as in intelligent transportation, cyber-hardened software and services, and hospitality and professional audiovisual applications, and we have achieved a leaner cost base in parallel. Our focus is on converting more of these opportunities into revenue, along with the strategic and capital-markets steps that support our effort to return to Nasdaq.”

Third Quarter 2026 Business and Financial Highlights



Third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue increased 68% to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.64 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by deliveries to federal and intelligent transportation customers in the U.S. North American revenue increased 170%, and Asia-Pacific revenue increased 233% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 38% to $3.2 million, compared with $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, with North American revenue up 56%, and EMEA and Asia-Pacific revenue each up 13%.

Wider margin, lower costs and narrower losses. Gross margin increased to 40% from 28% in the third quarter of 2025, and gross profit more than doubled to $0.43 million from $0.18 million. Total operating expenses declined 10% to $1.9 million from $2.1 million, the lowest level of any quarter in 2026, with sales and marketing expenses down 24% and general and administrative expenses down 14%; excluding $73 thousand of government grant income in the prior-year quarter, operating expenses declined 13%. Operating loss narrowed 23% to $1.5 million, net loss 37% to $1.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss 23% to $1.4 million. For the first nine months, gross margin improved to 39% from 32%.

Federal and military momentum. Actelis delivered a cyber-hardened, fiber-grade networking upgrade that brings digital VoIP service to 65 buildings at a U.S. Marine Corps base over existing wiring, without new fiber construction. The Company also deepened engagement with U.S. Army communications networking leaders and defense integrators at AFCEA TechNet Augusta, and sees a strong fit with more than 15 federal programs of record, where a growing number of major partners are trialing Actelis' solutions for larger programmatic deployments.

Carrier broadband, software and cyber services. Regional carriers in Alaska placed orders to extend business-class broadband to remote schools and healthcare facilities over existing infrastructure, and Actelis continued to deliver upgraded software and services to a leading North American carrier under a renewal contract. The Company also released new cyber-hardened software for vulnerability mitigation, being introduced alongside related services to help existing and new customers meet required security standards.

Intelligent transportation and hospitality expansion. Actelis plans to introduce a new GL800 Gigabit-speed product in the fourth quarter of 2026 for transportation and smart-city applications as it expands its work with cities, transportation agencies and ITS partners. In hospitality and professional AV, the Company is working with large partners, including VITEC, to bring its technology into buildings where upgrading existing wiring accelerates deployment and reduces the need for new cabling.

Steps toward a return to Nasdaq. Relisting on Nasdaq remains a strategic priority. In July 2026, the Company amended its $30 million equity line of credit so that it can be used while the Company's shares trade on the OTCQB. In April 2026, shareholders approved a reverse stock split within a range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-25. The Board of Directors has until April 2027 to decide whether and when to implement it. Inorganic growth through M&A. Actelis is pursuing M&A with a cyber and AI focus as a means of accelerating growth and scale.

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.1 million, compared with $0.64 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 68%. The increase was primarily attributable to an expansion of the Company's sales footprint to Federal and Intelligent Transportation Systems (“ITS”) customers in the U.S., as well as to other customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), with revenue increases of 170% in North America, 3% in EMEA and 233% in Asia-Pacific. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue was $3.2 million, compared with $2.3 million for the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 38%. The increase was primarily attributable to an expansion of the Company's sales footprint, including delivery of a renewal order to a large U.S. carrier for software and services and sales to ITS customers in the U.S. and EMEA, with revenue increases of 56% in North America, 13% in EMEA and 13% in Asia-Pacific.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.65 million, compared with $0.46 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, cost of revenues was $1.9 million, compared with $1.6 million for the corresponding period of 2025. The increases were primarily attributable to higher sales volume and were in line with the increase in revenue and software revenue mix.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.43 million, or 40% of revenue, compared with $0.18 million, or 28% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, gross profit was $1.25 million, or 39% of revenue, compared with $0.74 million, or 32% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2025.

Research and development expenses were $0.62 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.59 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, research and development expenses were $2.0 million, compared with $1.9 million for the corresponding period of 2025. The expenses remained substantially consistent with the prior-year periods, as savings from the Company's cost-reduction measures were offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 24% to $0.60 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.79 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease is associated with cost-reduction measures, including a reduction in payroll expense, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. For the first nine months of 2026, sales and marketing expenses decreased to $2.0 million from $2.2 million, primarily attributable to cost-reduction measures, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

General and administrative expenses decreased 14% to $0.69 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.81 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to cost-reduction measures, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. For the first nine months of 2026, general and administrative expenses were $2.2 million, substantially consistent with the corresponding period of 2025, as savings from cost-reduction measures were offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 23% to $1.5 million, compared with $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in sales, an improvement in gross margin to 40% from 28% in the prior-year period, and the impact of cost-reduction measures, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. For the first nine months of 2026, operating loss decreased 11% to $4.9 million, compared with $5.5 million, primarily attributable to an increase in sales, an improvement in gross margin to 39% from 32%, and the impact of cost-reduction measures, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The Company recognized no other income in the first nine months of 2026; the corresponding 2025 periods included $73 thousand of other income from a government grant provided by the State of Israel in connection with the economic impact of the military conflict with Iran.

Other financial income (expenses), net was income of $243 thousand for the third quarter of 2026, compared with expense of $24 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to gains from the change in the fair value of pre-funded warrants and common warrants classified as liabilities and to exchange rate differences (mainly NIS against USD). Interest expense was $12 thousand for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $27 thousand for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, other financial expenses, net were $41 thousand, compared with $144 thousand for the corresponding period of 2025, and interest expense was $132 thousand, compared with $83 thousand. The nine-month figure mainly reflects commitment-fee expense, partly offset by the change in the fair value of pre-funded warrants and common warrants classified as liabilities.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 37% to $1.2 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared with $2.0 million, or $(1.68) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to higher sales, improved gross margin and continued reductions in operating expenses, as well as income from the change in the fair value of pre-funded warrants and common warrants classified as liabilities, partially offset by the adverse impact of foreign exchange rates. For the first nine months of 2026, net loss decreased 11% to $5.1 million, or $(0.21) per basic and diluted share, from $5.7 million, or $(5.84) per basic and diluted share, primarily for the same reasons. Per-share amounts for 2025 reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected in November 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure of operating performance (reconciled below to net loss), was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, or 130.1% of revenue, compared with $1.8 million, or 283.2% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.7 million, or 148.4% of revenue, compared with $5.2 million, or 227.2% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $4.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with $1.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and backlog of open orders are non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: financial expenses, which include interest, financial instrument fair value adjustments and exchange rate differences of assets and liabilities; stock-based compensation expenses; depreciation and amortization expense; tax expense; and the impact of development expenses ahead of product launch. We adjust for the items listed above and present non-GAAP financial measures for all periods presented unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections, including, without limitation, expectations regarding future revenue growth, gross margin, demand across the Company's ITS, carrier, MDU, federal and military verticals, the timing and extent of cost-reduction and operational-efficiency initiatives, the impact of foreign-exchange movements on the Company's results, the timing of new product introductions, including the GL800 Gigabit-speed product line, the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions, the timing, ratio, and effect of any future reverse stock split, the Company's ability to satisfy the initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market or any other national securities exchange, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and its ability to access additional financing, including under its equity line of credit. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 18, 2026 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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