Matador Technologies Files Quarterly ATM Program Report Detailing $0.6 Million In Gross Proceeds And $2.5 Million Raised Since Program Inception

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summary: Matador generated approximately $0.6 million in gross proceeds under its ATM Program in the quarter ended October 31, 2026, bringing total gross proceeds since the program launched in February 2026 to approximately $2.5 million. Proceeds raised during the quarter were used primarily to fund the Company's operating expenses and general working capital.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, has filed its quarterly report on activity under its at the market equity program (the "ATM Program") covering the three months ended October 31, 2026.

Quarterly ATM Program Activity

Between August 1, 2026 and October 31, 2026, Matador sold 20,721,100 common shares ("Common Shares") through the ATM Program at an average price of C$0.0291 per share, generating gross proceeds of C$603,209.64. After commissions of C$15,080.24 paid to ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the "Agent"), net proceeds to the Company totalled C$588,129.40. The Company applied these proceeds primarily to operating expenses and general working capital.

Since launch, the ATM Program has delivered gross proceeds of C$2,458,096.07 from the sale of 54,231,500 Common Shares at an average price of C$0.0453 per share. Cumulative commissions to the Agent total C$61,452.40, leaving net proceeds of C$2,396,643.67. All sales were made at prevailing market prices on the TSX Venture Exchange or another Canadian marketplace.

Capital and Financing Framework

The ATM Program is governed by an equity distribution agreement between Matador and the Agent dated February 3, 2026, and permits the sale of up to C$30,000,000 of Common Shares. Approximately C$27.5 million of that capacity remained available at October 31, 2026. Sales are made under a prospectus supplement to Matador's C$80 million base shelf prospectus, which received its final receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission on December 22, 2025. The Company retains full discretion over the timing and amount of any future sales, which will depend on market conditions, its share price, and its capital requirements.

Media Contact:

Donato Sferra

Chief Executive Officer

Email:...ork

Phone: 647.496.6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin native product development, and digital asset treasury management, with active participation across blockchain and digital assets infrastructure, all with a focus on disciplined capital allocation and cost efficient treasury management.

With a Bitcoin first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the timing and amount of future sales under the ATM Program. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the volatility of the price of Bitcoin, the trading price and liquidity of the Common Shares, general market and economic conditions, and changes in the regulatory environment applicable to digital assets. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Matador Technologies Inc.