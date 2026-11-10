Timecatchapp Version 1.8 Adds Approval Manager, Client Approval Software That Replaces Email Sign-Off

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New approval workflow software keeps comments, revisions, and a provable audit trail attached to the file, with free client accounts.

- Russell Reeve

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TimeCatchApp, professional services automation software that reduces lost time and information by linking information together for consultants and small professional services firms, today announced version 1.8, headlined by Approval Manager. Approval Manager is client approval software built into the platform, designed to eliminate a common source of lost time in client-facing work: reconciling scattered feedback and unclear sign-off.

Many consulting and professional services firms manage document review the same way: a file emailed for comment, revisions tracked loosely across separate threads, information copied into a spreadsheet, and approval confirmed informally, if it's confirmed in writing at all. When more than one reviewer is involved, feedback can arrive out of sync, sometimes contradicting an earlier round the second reviewer never saw. Reconciling that feedback, tracking down which version is current, and proving after the fact that a deliverable was actually approved is a real and recurring drain on billable time. TimeCatchApp calls this pattern the“Continuity Tax,” the accumulated cost of operational fragmentation across the tools a firm relies on to get its work done. The cost can be steep. In TimeCatchApp CEO Russell Reeve's own organization, a $400,000 deliverable was“approved” by a one-line email. Two months later the client asked for changes, no definitive sign-off existed, and the organization absorbed $40,000 in additional work. The problem repeated.

Approval Manager addresses this. As approval workflow software, it keeps comments, revisions, and sign-off attached to the file itself inside TimeCatchApp, rather than in a separate email or chat thread. A document can carry its own multi-reviewer approval chain, moving through each reviewer in a single, continuous record instead of several disconnected ones. Every comment and sign-off is automatically recorded in an indelible audit trail, giving firms a provable history of who approved a deliverable and when.

“As a consultant, I lived this problem: chasing reviewers for sign-off, piecing together comments from different threads, never sure which version was approved. So we built Approval Manager. Your approval chain, which can include your clients, runs inside TimeCatchApp, every comment stays with the document, and clients review and approve for free. No more approval chaos,” said Russell Reeve, CEO of TimeCatchApp.

Clients can take part in review and approval through free client accounts, so gathering client sign-off never requires the client to purchase software.

Using Approval Manager takes three steps:

1. Upload a document into the project or task it relates to. If the document lives in the cloud, just enter its URL.

2. Enter the users who need to approve, in order.

3. On the document's approval menu, click“Start Discussion Phase” or“Skip Discussion & Request Approval,” as appropriate.

TimeCatchApp then tracks every comment and approval in one place, where no information gets lost. If the document is updated, the new version is tracked and TimeCatchApp restarts the approval process automatically.

Learn more about Approval Manager and client approval software.

About TimeCatchApp

TimeCatchApp is professional services automation software for consultants and small professional services firms. It links projects, time, documents, approvals, and invoicing in one platform, with an audit trail on every account. Learn more at timecatchapp.

About TimeCatchApp

TimeCatchApp is professional services automation software for consultants and small professional services firms. Instead of juggling separate tools for projects, documents, approvals, time tracking, invoicing, payments, and chat, firms work in one connected system where everyone sees the same real-time information, backed by an audit trail on every account. The time lost switching between tools and moving data around is what TimeCatchApp calls the Continuity Tax. Founded in April 2022 and headquartered in the Research Triangle, North Carolina, TimeCatchApp is built on a simple idea: when everyone works from the same shared information, work gets done faster. Learn more at timecatchapp.

Russell Reeve

TimeCatchApp

+1 919-760-0035

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TimeCatchApp Version 1.8 Adds Approval Manager, Client Approval Software That Replaces Email Sign-Off News Provided By TimeCatchApp November 10, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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