Advances Robotics, AI And Secure Automation In Professional Cleaning

The company combines autonomous equipment, AI, data and service engineering to improve efficiency, quality, safety and traceability.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grupo EULEN is expanding autonomous technology across professional cleaning operations in logistics, commercial facilities, education and healthcare. Each solution is adapted to the facility's layout, traffic patterns, operating requirements and security environment.Through a service-engineering methodology, a specialized implementation team evaluates each client's needs and redesigns tasks, frequencies and workflows before deployment. The approach is supported by ELIA (EULEN Artificial Intelligence Cleaning) and E-Dash, Grupo EULEN's proprietary software and algorithm for environmental mapping, operational data and equipment selection."We are not simply automating cleaning; we are rethinking how services are designed and delivered. By combining robotics, AI, data and the experience of our teams, we can create services that are more precise, measurable and responsive while respecting each client's operational and security requirements," said Ramiro Alvarez, COO of Facility Services, EULEN USA.Smarter, Safer OperationsAutonomous cleaning equipment uses intelligent mapping and sensors to recognize corridors, open areas, people and obstacles, then adjusts its route in real time. Depending on the equipment and application, robots can sweep, vacuum, scrub and mop, dispense precise amounts of water and cleaning products, and return automatically to their charging base.Built-in operational safeguards can include obstacle and people detection, controlled speeds, emergency-stop functions, restricted operating zones and automatic route changes. These features support safer movement around employees, visitors, equipment and sensitive work areas, while deployments during lower-occupancy periods can further reduce disruption.Protecting Client Data and Intellectual PropertySecurity is considered when selecting, configuring and deploying autonomous equipment. Depending on the platform and client requirements, protections can include role-based access, encrypted data transmission and storage, secure user authentication, network segmentation, controlled software updates, audit logs and defined data-retention settings. Mapping and operational data can also be limited to what is necessary for cleaning performance, with access restricted to authorized personnel.For facilities with confidential processes, proprietary layouts or sensitive assets, operating zones and data-handling protocols can be configured to reduce unnecessary collection and access. These controls help protect client intellectual property while maintaining the visibility required to verify service delivery.Measurable Service, Supported by PeopleAutonomous equipment can record operating times, areas serviced and performance, giving clients greater visibility into when, where and how cleaning is completed. That information helps teams identify patterns, adjust frequencies and continuously improve service.Grupo EULEN positions robotics as a complement to human expertise. By assigning repetitive tasks to autonomous equipment, employees can focus on supervision, quality control, technical processes and responsibilities that require judgment. The result is a more efficient, adaptable and transparent cleaning model built around people, performance and responsible technology.About Grupo EULENFounded in 1962 and with a presence in 11 countries, including the United States, Grupo EULEN is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.Since its inception, Grupo EULEN has been recognized for delivering high-quality, innovative service solutions. With more than 16 years of experience in the U.S. market and a strong presence across the East Coast, from Florida to New York, Grupo EULEN continues to invest in robotics, artificial intelligence, and operational excellence to help clients achieve safer, more efficient, and more transparent operations.Press contact:Moira Pino /...

Moira Pino

Grupo EULEN USA & DMH Americas

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Advances Robotics, AI and Secure Automation in Professional Cleaning News Provided By Grupo EULEN USA & DMH Americas November 10, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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