Howlett Logistics Partners With Kinetic Insurance To Get Injured Delivery Drivers Back To Work Faster

Adam Price, CEO of workers' comp MGA Kinetic Insurance.

Kinetic's tech guided program helps Pittsburgh based delivery provider reach 100% return to work rate and cut indemnity costs to just $373 per year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kinetic Insurance, a technology-driven workers' compensation managing general agent (MGA), today announced the results of its successful partnership with Howlett Logistics, a Pittsburgh-based last-mile delivery provider. By partnering with Kinetic, Howlett Logistics quickly transformed its workers' compensation claims management through proactive safety initiatives, targeted loss control, and a tech-guided return-to-work program.Before partnering with Kinetic, Howlett Logistics faced multiple challenges in managing parcel delivery workers' compensation claims. Pittsburgh is one of the hardest geographic regions to deliver in, requiring drivers to navigate steep hills, narrow roads, one-way streets, bridges, and cliffside homes, all while moving up to 12,000 packages a day. Slips, trips, and sprains in this environment are sometimes unavoidable, and managing workers' comp claims was proving to be costly. Howlett learned an expensive lesson about how a rolled ankle can morph into a major claim. They wanted a partner and advocate that would help them actively control its workers' compensation costs.“Geographically, our drivers were dealing with scenarios like carrying a 50-pound bag of dog food up 25 steps in the winter. It's impossible to prevent all injuries in situations like that, but we knew paper-based return-to-work processes weren't helping us. What we needed was a repeatable return-to-work program so we could provide a path for our employees to return to their jobs safely,” said Stacy Howlett, Owner of Howlett Logistics.By replacing manual methods with Kinetic's Rapid Return-to-Work program, Howlett Logistics took a more active role in its workers' compensation, reducing its risk profile and significantly lowering its costs.In its first full policy year with Kinetic Insurance, Howlett Logistics achieved significant operational and financial outcomes, including:· 100% Accommodation of Employees: Kinetic's Rapid Return-to-Work Deployment placed 100% of eligible injured drivers into structured accommodation programs, maintaining worker retention and operational productivity.· Significantly Reduced Indemnity Costs: Thanks to Rapid Return-to-Work, total wage-replacement indemnity costs for Howlett were limited to just $373 across 21 total claims during the policy period.· A More Proactive Safety Culture: Based on Kinetic claims data, Howlett deployed a daily footwear safety check, an on-site shoe program, and targeted safety briefings directly into station routines.· Mitigated Claim Severity: Slips and falls (such as ankle sprains) were resolved cleanly and quickly with accommodated light duty, avoiding expensive medical escalations.· Stronger Leadership Buy-In: The prospect of receiving a dividend tied to safety performance motivated Howlett's management team to actively enforce safety protocols and drive behavioral compliance.By transitioning to Kinetic, Howlett gained more than an insurance policy. The company enjoys access to real-time claims intelligence, an in-house advocate team, and Kinetic's Rapid Return-to-Work framework. Using the Kinetic Dashboard, Howlett leadership can instantly issue formal offer letters, track progress, and assign structured safety training.“People really do get hurt, through no fault of their own. That's why we want to have the safest workplace possible and better programs for them,” said Stacy Howlett, Owner of Howlett Logistics.“With Kinetic, we have a great partner in getting people to return to work quickly or identifying when claims are escalating and what to do next. I've always felt frustrated when working on claims. I don't feel that way with Kinetic.”“Historically, parcel and last-mile delivery businesses face a unique structural obstacle. When an employee is injured, there often isn't an obvious 'light-duty' task available for them, resulting in more time away from work and higher indemnity costs,” said Adam Price, CEO of Kinetic Insurance.“Tech-guided, structured return-to-work programs like ours can generate light-duty options tailored to policyholders within minutes, enabling frontline employers to facilitate an employee's return to work with dignity. We're proud of what Howlett achieved in just one year and look forward to helping them continue to actively manage their workers' compensation."About Kinetic InsuranceKinetic Insurance is a workers' compensation MGA using technology to make comp a controllable cost for employers in frontline industries like parcel delivery, hospitality, wholesale & warehouse, and manufacturing. By utilizing data to create actionable steps from the moment of injury through closure, Kinetic works to reduce workplace injuries, streamline the claims process, and lower premiums for businesses. Employers who actively engage with the program see 34% lower loss ratios. Kinetic is backed by A-rated carriers. Learn more at kineticcomp.About Howlett LogisticsHowlett Logistics is an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) delivering packages across the topographically challenging Greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania region. Managing a high-volume operation moving up to 85,000 parcels weekly, Howlett Logistics prioritizes driver safety, proactive loss control, and sustainable operational excellence.

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective

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Howlett Logistics Partners With Kinetic Insurance to Get Injured Delivery Drivers Back to Work Faster News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 10, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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