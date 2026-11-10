John J. Malm & Associates Secures $475,000 Settlement For Victim Of Glen Ellyn Multi-Vehicle Collision

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Leading Naperville personal injury law firm John J. Malm & Associates has secured a $475,000 out-of-court settlement on behalf of a 59-year-old mechanic who sustained severe shoulder injuries in a rear-end collision. The case was led by Illinois shoulder injury attorneys Sara Bendoff and John Malm and on behalf of the plaintiff, whose recovery encompasses extensive medical expenses and a significant wage loss claim.

The incident occurred in September 2024 in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The plaintiff was completely stopped at a traffic signal when a trailing vehicle approached from behind at a high rate of speed. Anticipating the impact, the plaintiff braced himself by gripping the steering wheel and clenching his arms. The force of the subsequent rear-end collision propelled the plaintiff's vehicle forward into a cement truck stopped directly ahead, causing his windshield to shatter against the truck's cement chute.

The defendant driver asserted that sun glare obstructed his vision, preventing him from braking in time. Following the multi-vehicle impact, an ambulance transported the plaintiff to the local emergency room for acute care.

The plaintiff initially underwent several months of conservative physical therapy, but persistent left shoulder pain prompted further diagnostic investigation. In February 2025, medical evaluations confirmed a traumatic rotator cuff tear resulting from the mechanics of the crash. The plaintiff underwent corrective surgery in July 2025.

Due to the rigorous physical demands of his employment, which required a strict medical clearance to safely lift 100 pounds, the plaintiff was incapacitated and unable to return to work for nearly a year. This extended period of disability resulted in a documented wage loss claim of over $70,000.00. As a premier Naperville car accident lawyer, John J. Malm meticulously verified the total financial impact of the crash. The final resolution of $475,000 successfully covers the entirety of the plaintiff's special damages, including all medical treatments and lost earnings.

In personal injury cases, pursuing vocational economic damages, rather than relying solely on subjective pain and suffering evaluations, can fundamentally alter the outcome of a client's recovery. For skilled tradespeople, an inability to work presents an immediate financial crisis that medical bills alone do not quantify. By conducting a forensic analysis of the plaintiff's employment records and physical job requirements, the team at John J. Malm & Associates successfully established that the client's prolonged absence was a direct, legally compensable consequence of the injury. This comprehensive economic assessment ensured that the final resolution accounted for every dollar of the client's diminished earning capacity.

“This matter underscores the critical importance of evaluating the long-term vocational impacts of a severe injury,” Malm explained.“A traumatic rotator cuff tear is a career-threatening diagnosis for a skilled mechanic. Our firm approaches every catastrophic injury claim with the detailed preparation required for trial. In this case, we refused to accept initial offers from the insurer. Instead, we insisted that the final resolution would fully account for the financial reality of our client's extensive recovery period and profound lost wages.”

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John J. Malm & Associates Secures $475,000 Settlement for Victim of Glen Ellyn Multi-Vehicle Collision News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 10, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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