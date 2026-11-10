Airbus Jet Shatters Record With 23,155 km Nonstop Flight
(MENAFN) Airbus has entered the record books with the longest nonstop commercial airliner flight ever flown by distance, a 24-hour, 24-minute journey from Melbourne, Australia, to Toulouse, France, the planemaker announced Monday. The feat has been certified by Guinness World Records.
The jet left Melbourne at 5:27 pm local time (0727GMT) on July 27 and touched down in Toulouse at 9:51 am local time (0751GMT) on July 28. It covered 12,503 nautical miles (23,155 kilometers, 14,388 miles) without a single stop.
The flight was part of a test campaign for the A350-1000ULR, an aircraft built specifically for Australian carrier Qantas Airways as part of its Project Sunrise initiative.
Aircraft data underpinning the record was independently validated by the International Aeronautical Federation and flight-tracking platform Flightradar24.
The aircraft passed over Sydney before turning toward Los Angeles across the Pacific Ocean. It then traversed North America and the Atlantic, flew over London, and continued on to Toulouse. Those on board saw two sunsets and two sunrises during the flight.
The jet carries an extra 20,000-liter (5,283-gallon) fuel tank and is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Qantas has ordered 12 of the aircraft.
The jet left Melbourne at 5:27 pm local time (0727GMT) on July 27 and touched down in Toulouse at 9:51 am local time (0751GMT) on July 28. It covered 12,503 nautical miles (23,155 kilometers, 14,388 miles) without a single stop.
The flight was part of a test campaign for the A350-1000ULR, an aircraft built specifically for Australian carrier Qantas Airways as part of its Project Sunrise initiative.
Aircraft data underpinning the record was independently validated by the International Aeronautical Federation and flight-tracking platform Flightradar24.
The aircraft passed over Sydney before turning toward Los Angeles across the Pacific Ocean. It then traversed North America and the Atlantic, flew over London, and continued on to Toulouse. Those on board saw two sunsets and two sunrises during the flight.
The jet carries an extra 20,000-liter (5,283-gallon) fuel tank and is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Qantas has ordered 12 of the aircraft.
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