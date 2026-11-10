Ukraine Delegation Heads to Abu Dhabi for Trilateral Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine's negotiating team has left for the United Arab Emirates to participate in a new round of US-mediated discussions involving Russia and Ukraine, with meetings scheduled to begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, according to an official announcement.
Rustem Umerov, who heads Ukraine's negotiating delegation, confirmed the departure on Monday and revealed that representatives from several European countries, NATO and the European Commission would also be present in the Emirati capital during the negotiations.
The European participants will include members of the E4 group, comprising the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Umerov explained that Ukrainian officials would arrange separate coordination sessions with their European counterparts alongside the main diplomatic discussions.
“It is essential for us to maintain close coordination with all our key partners, ensure alignment of positions and a shared understanding of the next steps in the negotiation process,” Umerov wrote on Telegram.
He also highlighted Kyiv's intention to ensure European countries remain involved in diplomatic efforts, referring to instructions issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Europe is part of the diplomatic process,” he added.
Umerov expressed appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for organizing the meetings and providing what he described as “unwavering” support. He also acknowledged the contributions of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the preparations and diplomatic engagement.
“Our goal is lasting and sustainable peace, guaranteed security for Ukraine and real opportunities for Ukraine’s recovery after the war,” he said.
The upcoming gathering will bring Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives together for another round of trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a political solution to the ongoing war.
Rustem Umerov, who heads Ukraine's negotiating delegation, confirmed the departure on Monday and revealed that representatives from several European countries, NATO and the European Commission would also be present in the Emirati capital during the negotiations.
The European participants will include members of the E4 group, comprising the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Umerov explained that Ukrainian officials would arrange separate coordination sessions with their European counterparts alongside the main diplomatic discussions.
“It is essential for us to maintain close coordination with all our key partners, ensure alignment of positions and a shared understanding of the next steps in the negotiation process,” Umerov wrote on Telegram.
He also highlighted Kyiv's intention to ensure European countries remain involved in diplomatic efforts, referring to instructions issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Europe is part of the diplomatic process,” he added.
Umerov expressed appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for organizing the meetings and providing what he described as “unwavering” support. He also acknowledged the contributions of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the preparations and diplomatic engagement.
“Our goal is lasting and sustainable peace, guaranteed security for Ukraine and real opportunities for Ukraine’s recovery after the war,” he said.
The upcoming gathering will bring Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives together for another round of trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a political solution to the ongoing war.
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