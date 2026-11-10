Israeli Troops Set Up 3rd Quneitra Checkpoint in 4 Days
(MENAFN) Israeli troops pushed into rural Quneitra in southern Syria on Tuesday, erecting a military checkpoint at the entrance to Jabata al-Khashab and searching people passing through, according to Syrian media.
A Syrian television channel reported that soldiers stopped and searched travelers at the town’s entrance. The broadcaster gave no information on whether anyone was detained or how long the position was held.
Tuesday’s operation is the latest in a string of moves in the area. On Monday, an Israeli force advanced into central rural Quneitra and set up a checkpoint on the road at the Rasem al-Halabi junction, where troops also searched passersby. The same television channel said that on Saturday, Israeli forces placed a checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab.
Also on Monday, Israeli forces fired toward a group of journalists who were documenting Israeli violations in rural Quneitra, Syria’s state news agency said. No one was hurt. The agency denounced the gunfire at one of its correspondents as he worked, calling the incident a “flagrant violation of press freedom.”
Damascus views the repeated Israeli incursions into its south as a breach of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and has called for Israeli forces to withdraw from Syrian territory.
A Syrian television channel reported that soldiers stopped and searched travelers at the town’s entrance. The broadcaster gave no information on whether anyone was detained or how long the position was held.
Tuesday’s operation is the latest in a string of moves in the area. On Monday, an Israeli force advanced into central rural Quneitra and set up a checkpoint on the road at the Rasem al-Halabi junction, where troops also searched passersby. The same television channel said that on Saturday, Israeli forces placed a checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab.
Also on Monday, Israeli forces fired toward a group of journalists who were documenting Israeli violations in rural Quneitra, Syria’s state news agency said. No one was hurt. The agency denounced the gunfire at one of its correspondents as he worked, calling the incident a “flagrant violation of press freedom.”
Damascus views the repeated Israeli incursions into its south as a breach of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and has called for Israeli forces to withdraw from Syrian territory.
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