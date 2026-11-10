North Korea Blasts UN Chief Over DMZ Mine Blast, Warns of Fallout
(MENAFN) North Korea launched a sharp attack on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, accusing him of taking Seoul’s side after he urged renewed dialogue on the Korean Peninsula amid tensions over a reported mine explosion near the inter-Korean border.
Kim Yo Jong, a senior Workers’ Party official and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Guterres had shown a “prejudiced and irresponsible attitude,” a state-run news agency reported.
She charged that the UN chief had parroted Seoul’s version of the incident without first establishing the facts.
Kim Yo Jong also defended Pyongyang’s construction of military fortifications along its southern border, calling it a legitimate act of self-defense. She claimed South Korea was obstructing the work and trying to pin the blame for rising tensions on the North.
“If he is sincerely interested in the detente on the Korean peninsula,” she said, Guterres should grasp what happened and hold Seoul accountable.
She further cautioned that Guterres would share responsibility if South Korean military action sparked a clash along the border.
The row stems from a Sept. 21 mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that wounded three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously. Seoul pointed the finger at North Korean mines, citing a joint investigation with the UN Command. Pyongyang denied any role and accused Seoul of fabricating evidence.
Kim Yo Jong, a senior Workers’ Party official and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Guterres had shown a “prejudiced and irresponsible attitude,” a state-run news agency reported.
She charged that the UN chief had parroted Seoul’s version of the incident without first establishing the facts.
Kim Yo Jong also defended Pyongyang’s construction of military fortifications along its southern border, calling it a legitimate act of self-defense. She claimed South Korea was obstructing the work and trying to pin the blame for rising tensions on the North.
“If he is sincerely interested in the detente on the Korean peninsula,” she said, Guterres should grasp what happened and hold Seoul accountable.
She further cautioned that Guterres would share responsibility if South Korean military action sparked a clash along the border.
The row stems from a Sept. 21 mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that wounded three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously. Seoul pointed the finger at North Korean mines, citing a joint investigation with the UN Command. Pyongyang denied any role and accused Seoul of fabricating evidence.
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