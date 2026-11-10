Global CO2 Emissions Set to Fall 0.4 Percent in 2026
(MENAFN) Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels are on course to drop 0.4% in 2026, driven in part by upheaval in energy markets tied to the Iran conflict and by the rapid growth of clean energy, according to the Global Carbon Project.
The group’s annual report forecasts a 1.9% fall in oil-related emissions this year and a 0.3% dip in emissions from natural gas. Coal emissions, by contrast, are projected to climb 0.6%.
Several of the world’s largest economies are also expected to post declines. Fossil fuel emissions are forecast to shrink 1.5% in the EU, 1.3% in the US and 0.9% in China. India stands apart, with emissions projected to rise 4.4%.
According to the report, solar and wind power and electric vehicles are set to cover roughly two-thirds of the growth in global energy demand.
Researchers warned that the downturn should not be read as a lasting shift away from fossil fuels.
“A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution,” said Pierre Friedlingstein, who led the study.
The group’s annual report forecasts a 1.9% fall in oil-related emissions this year and a 0.3% dip in emissions from natural gas. Coal emissions, by contrast, are projected to climb 0.6%.
Several of the world’s largest economies are also expected to post declines. Fossil fuel emissions are forecast to shrink 1.5% in the EU, 1.3% in the US and 0.9% in China. India stands apart, with emissions projected to rise 4.4%.
According to the report, solar and wind power and electric vehicles are set to cover roughly two-thirds of the growth in global energy demand.
Researchers warned that the downturn should not be read as a lasting shift away from fossil fuels.
“A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution,” said Pierre Friedlingstein, who led the study.
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