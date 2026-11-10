Chartered CERTSTM Puts AI Credentials On The Blockchain As Employers Seek Verifiable Skills

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Chartered CertsTM combines AI training for 50+ specific professions with tamper-evident credentials and over 40,000 minutes of learning content.

- Nathan Sully

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chartered CertsTM today announces its blockchain-backed AI certification offering, pairing professional training with credentials employers can authenticate online in seconds. The platform brings together more than 50 trade-focused AI certifications, over 15,000 minutes of video and over 25,000 minutes of podcasts and audiobooks.

The announcement addresses a challenge in AI adoption: how professionals demonstrate assessed knowledge, and how employers check the credentials presented to them. Chartered Certs connects learning, a proctored examination and a verifiable certificate in one pathway.

After a learner passes the final examination, a digital fingerprint of the certificate is anchored on the Polygon public blockchain. Employers can scan its QR code or enter its credential number to check the issuer's record and blockchain proof. Altered certificate records fail the fingerprint comparison, while revoked credentials are identified through verification.

The approach makes certificate integrity independently checkable without placing names, email addresses or examination scores on a public blockchain. Verification is free and requires no account.

Three featured programmes illustrate how the portfolio translates AI into professional practice:

Chartered Certs' vibe coding certification equips developers and product builders to create applications using natural-language prompts. Coursework covers AI-assisted coding, debugging, unit testing and secure development, culminating in a practical application project.

The Chief AI Officer certification prepares senior leaders to direct organizational AI adoption. Topics include strategic roadmaps, governance, risk management, team building and measuring business returns.

The AI certification for marketing helps marketers apply AI to content personalization, social media, email campaigns and predictive analytics, with attention to responsible use and campaign measurement.

Across these programmes, learners can combine video lessons with written coursebooks, audiobooks and podcasts. Module quizzes and practice examinations support preparation before the proctored final assessment.

For professionals, the proposition is practical: study AI in the context of their work, take an assessed examination and share a credential others can check. For employers, it creates a route from a certification claim to its verification record.

Chartered CertsTM is an independent certification provider offering professional learning and examinations in AI and emerging technologies. Its blockchain-backed credentials attest that holders have passed the relevant proctored examination.

Nathan Sully

CHARTERED CERTSTM

Chartered CertsTM AI Learning Experience with LinkedIn License and Blockchain-Verifiable Certificate

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Chartered CERTSTM Puts AI Credentials on the Blockchain as Employers Seek Verifiable Skills News Provided By FLAWED CONCEPT INC November 10, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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