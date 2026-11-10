Madanes Institute Announces Black Friday Sale: Up To 50% Off All Core Coach Training Programs

Dr. Cloe Madanes, Founder and Keith Leonard, CLO

After more than 25 years of partnership with Tony Robbins, Cloe Madanes brings together world-class experts, including Dr. Richard Bandler and Keith Leonard

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CARLSBAD, CA, November 9, 2026. Madanes Institute, the premier coach training school founded by Dr. Cloe Madanes, today announced its Black Friday sale, offering up to 50% off all Core Coach Training Programs: Systemic Coaching, Executive Coaching, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Speak2Inspire. The offer is available through November 30, 2026.Dr. Madanes and Chief Learning Officer Keith Leonard will introduce the Institute and its programs in a free live Black Friday webinar, "Beyond Inspiration: Inside Madanes Institute with Dr. Cloe Madanes and Keith Leonard," on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Pacific). Attendees will also learn about the Black Friday offer. Register at Madanes Institute.Dr. Madanes opened Madanes Institute in May 2026. After partnering with Tony Robbins for more than 25 years, she separated from Robbins to build an independent training organization under her own name, created to take coaching education beyond inspiration and into lasting, systemic change. A pioneer of strategic therapy, Dr. Madanes developed many of the principles and methods that laid the foundation for modern coaching, and generations of coaches have built their practices on her work. She is the author of classic texts including Strategic Family Therapy and Behind the One-Way Mirror, and she has trained more than 50,000 coaches, therapists and helping professionals. At Madanes Institute, professional coaches now learn directly from the source."For decades, I have watched coaching change lives when it is done well, and I have seen what happens when it is not. Madanes Institute exists so that every coach we train leaves with the depth, the skill and the judgment to help people through the moments that matter most. That is the standard I have chosen to put my name on," said Dr. Cloe Madanes, Founder and CEO of Madanes Institute.A Faculty Built on Proven ExpertiseDr. Madanes is joined by her partner and Chief Learning Officer, Keith Leonard, who brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership development, executive coaching and training. Leonard designs and leads the curriculum across every Madanes Institute certification pathway, with a focus on identity-level change. He is a Certified Influence Trainer through the Cialdini Institute, a licensed NLP Trainer through The Society of NLP, an MBTI Practitioner and an 2024 expert-panel contributor to the Forbes Coaches Council. He has presented for an audience of 2000 at the Gaylord Palms Leadership Conference alongside Lee Cockerell, retired Executive Vice President of Walt Disney World."Leaders today are navigating change faster than any generation before them. People need coaches who can see the whole system: the relationships, the patterns and the identity that drive every decision. We have built on the work of the best minds in our field, including more than twenty years of foundational work with Tony Robbins, and we are taking it further. Our commitment is to provide the highest level of coaching education available, so that when a client's career, team or family is on the line, our coaches know exactly what to do," said Keith Leonard, Chief Learning Officer of Madanes Institute and author of Identity 2.0: You Are Not Who You Think You Are.The Institute has established partnerships and licensing agreements with:Dr. Richard Bandler, co-founder of NLPThe Cialdini Institute, founded by Dr. Robert Cialdini, widely known as the "Godfather of Influence"The Myers-Briggs FoundationJohn Maxwell CoachingPositive Psychology Program B.V.Core ProgramsSystemic Coaching: Dr. Madanes's whole-person, whole-system approach.Executive Coaching: Training for coaches who work with leaders and organizations.Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP): Accredited by Dr. Richard Bandler and The Society of NLP.Speak2Inspire: Public speaking training for coaches and leaders.About Madanes InstituteMadanes Institute is the premier coach training school founded by Dr. Cloe Madanes in May 2026, offering professional training in Systemic Coaching, Executive Coaching, NLP and Speak2Inspire. For more information, visit madanesinstitute.

Keith Leonard

Madanes Institute

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Madanes Institute Announces Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% Off All Core Coach Training Programs News Provided By Madanes Institute November 10, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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