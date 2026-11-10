Cableteque Launches Cableteque AI 2.0 To Carry Wire Harness Intelligence Through The Full Quoting Workflow

Cableteque AI 2.0

Release extends Cableteque AI beyond drawing interpretation to support how engineering, sourcing, and estimating teams work together

- Arik Vrobel, CEO, Cableteque

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cableteque, the Wire Harness Operating System for wire harness and cable assembly manufacturers, today announced the launch of Cableteque AI 2.0. The release extends Cableteque AI from the first look at an RFQ package through to a finalized quote, giving manufacturers a smarter, more connected way to work.

Manufacturers first adopted Cableteque to speed up quoting. As they saw results, they asked to bring more of their workflow into the platform. Cableteque AI 2.0 is the response.

The new release is built around three ideas:

- AI that stays with the work. Cableteque AI now remains engaged throughout the quote, with context on the full RFQ package rather than a single drawing.

- AI that works the way teams work. Engineering, sourcing, and estimating teams can collaborate in one place, with AI tracking decisions, open questions, and what's needed to move forward.

- AI that adapts to each manufacturer. Cableteque learns the standards and preferences each organization works by, and applies them consistently.

“Our customers told us the quote is where engineering, sourcing, and estimating meet, and that's where they wanted more help,” said Arik Vrobel, CEO and Founder of Cableteque.“Cableteque AI 2.0 stays with the work from first look to final quote. It understands the drawings, the assemblies, and the team's decisions along the way.”

“The industry has been waiting on information, not engineering effort,” said Viktoras Kovaliovas, Cableteque's CTO.“AI that understands wire harness drawings, and how each manufacturer works, removes that wait. This release is a step toward a connected operation, from RFQ feasibility review all the way to the manufacturing floor.”

Cableteque AI 2.0 is available now to all Cableteque customers. Further capabilities will roll out over the coming months.

Arik Vrobel

Cableteque

+1 949-792-3619

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Cableteque Launches Cableteque AI 2.0 to Carry Wire Harness Intelligence Through the Full Quoting Workflow News Provided By Tech2marketing November 10, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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