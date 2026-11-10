Squaretalk And Key IVR Strengthen Partnership To Support Debt Collection Firms

Squaretalk and Key IVR Highlight Partnership for More Efficient Debt Recovery

- Isaac Levy, Squaretalk's Head of Business Development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Squaretalk, a leading cloud contact center platform, highlights its partnership with Key IVR, a global provider of PCI DSS-compliant payment solutions. The collaboration gives debt collection and recovery teams access to agent-assisted, automated IVR, pay-by-link, and digital payment solutions.

The partnership addresses the growing pressure across the debt collection industry to manage large account portfolios efficiently, improve customer engagement, protect sensitive information, and offer secure, accessible payment experiences. From high-volume debt purchasers and outsourced contact centers to smaller collection agencies and litigation recovery firms, organizations struggle to manage outreach efficiently, maintain accurate communication records, handle sensitive conversations appropriately, and provide accessible payment routes.

By combining expertise in customer communications and payment technology, Squaretalk and Key IVR can help organizations improve the wider customer journey, from initial outreach and account discussions to payment, adapted to specific operational needs.

Squaretalk allows collection teams to automate repetitive tasks, improve productivity, coordinate follow-ups, and gain greater visibility into communication performance with predictive and power dialing, AI Voice Agents, omnichannel messaging, and conversation analytics.

Key IVR complements this focus with specialized payment solutions, including PCI DSS-compliant agent-assisted payments, automated payment IVR, and secure payment links. Card details go directly to a secure payment platform and are suppressed for the agent, resulting in a safe, compliant collection process.

Isaac Levy, Squaretalk's Head of Business Development, summed up the partnership's importance:“People now expect to settle a debt as easily as they pay any other bill. Together, Squaretalk and Key IVR make that possible for collection firms: customers respond on the channel they prefer and pay securely in the same interaction, with compliance built in at every step. That means more debts can be resolved faster and with less effort.”

Gary Byrne, Head of Commercial at Key IVR, also highlighted the advantage of the collaboration:“We're delighted to be partnering with Squaretalk because it gives us the opportunity to bring together our complementary technologies and deliver even greater value to our customers. By combining Squaretalk's contact centre capabilities with Key IVR's secure payment solutions, we can help businesses create more seamless customer experiences while making payment processes simpler, safer and more efficient.”

Reach out to Squaretalk or Key IVR to learn more about the integration.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered platform that combines voice, WhatsApp, email, and sales automation in one interface. It empowers debt collection organizations to improve contact efficiency, automate routine interactions, coordinate communication across different channels, and maintain greater operational visibility with flexible technology that adapts to different collection models and business sizes.

The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique communication requirements and workflows. It seamlessly integrates with business tools like Zoho, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more.

About Key IVR:

Key IVR is a global provider of PCI DSS-compliant payment solutions designed for contact centres and customer service teams, enabling organisations to securely collect payments across voice and digital channels.

Elie Rubin

squaretalk

+44 20 3695 3434

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Squaretalk and Key IVR Strengthen Partnership to Support Debt Collection Firms News Provided By squaretalk November 10, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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