Mago And Videoconferencegear Partner To Simplify Video Conferencing And Meeting Room Collaboration

Mago and VideoConferenceGear Partnership Announcement

Partnership brings Mago for Display's multi-platform meetings, wireless sharing, and collaboration to organizations nationwide.

- Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing, MagoCENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mago, a provider of unified meeting, presentation, and collaboration technology, today announced a partnership with VideoConferenceGear, a Colorado-based provider of video conferencing equipment and complete meeting room solutions serving organizations nationwide.Through this partnership, VideoConferenceGear will soon offer complete hardware and software packages featuring Mago for Display, enabling organizations to bring multi-platform video conferencing, wireless presentations, and interactive collaboration into spaces ranging from huddle rooms and boardrooms to large all-hands meeting environments.Making Meeting Rooms as Flexible as the People Who Use ThemOrganizations increasingly rely on multiple communication platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex. While switching between these services is relatively simple on laptops and smartphones, traditional meeting rooms are often configured around a single platform, creating unnecessary complexity.Mago for Display addresses this challenge by enabling users to join meetings across 15+ supported conferencing platforms through a consistent, intuitive interface.“Our customers want their conference rooms to work with the platforms they use every day. We're used to that flexibility on our laptops and phones, so why should the meeting room be different? That's what drew us to Mago. It gives us a way to move beyond rooms built around a single platform and help customers make joining meetings and sharing content easier.”- Ryan Pinke, Founder, VideoConferenceGearMeet. Present. Collaborate. One Unified Experience.Mago for Display combines three essential capabilities:Meet: Join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and other supported conferencing platforms through a unified interface, with flexible BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) options.Present: Wirelessly share content from laptops, tablets, and smartphones using browsers, QR codes, and supported native sharing methods without dedicated dongles or mandatory software installations.Collaborate: Use Mago Whiteboard to brainstorm, annotate, share ideas, and collaborate in real time across devices and locations.Mago for Display also supports multi-display meeting environments and provides centralized room management through Mago Admin Center, helping IT teams deliver consistent collaboration experiences across compatible devices.The Immense Value of Channel PartnersWhile Mago provides the software that powers unified collaboration, successful meeting room deployments require more than software alone.VideoConferenceGear brings together compatible hardware, Mago software, and the expertise needed to deliver complete meeting room solutions. Its upcoming packages will help customers identify configurations suited to their spaces, whether equipping a small huddle room, an executive boardroom, or a larger all-hands collaboration environment.“The value our channel partners bring is immense. Before joining Mago, I spent 26 years working for a technology reseller, so I understand firsthand that software is only one piece of a complete solution. While Mago doesn't require physical inventory, customers still need the right hardware, system design, deployment, training, and ongoing support. That's where partners like VideoConferenceGear make all the difference. I've heard the phrase 'one throat to choke,' but I much prefer 'one hand to shake.' Our channel partners are that trusted hand, bringing together the technology, expertise, and relationships that help customers succeed.”- Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing, MagoSupporting Organizations NationwideBased in Centennial, Colorado, VideoConferenceGear serves enterprise organizations, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and small and midsize businesses throughout the United States.The partnership makes it easier for customers to evaluate Mago as part of a complete solution, with hardware and software options designed around their meeting spaces and collaboration requirements.About MagoMago develops collaboration technology that simplifies how people meet, present, and collaborate across devices, platforms, and spaces. Its portfolio includes Mago for Display, Mago Whiteboard, Mago Stage, Mago Director, and additional solutions for modern workplaces and learning environments.Learn more:About VideoConferenceGearVideoConferenceGear is a Centennial, Colorado-based provider of video conferencing equipment and complete collaboration room solutions. Serving customers nationwide, the company helps organizations select, deploy, and support technology for conference rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, training spaces, and larger meeting environments.Website:To explore Mago hardware and software packages or discuss a solution for your meeting spaces, visit and contact the VideoConferenceGear team.

Danny Hayasaka

Mago

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Mago and VideoConferenceGear Partner to Simplify Video Conferencing and Meeting Room Collaboration News Provided By Mago November 10, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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