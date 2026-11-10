American IRA Hosts Paul Moore For Webinar On Diversifying Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Investments

Explore different approaches to real estate investing within a Self-Directed IRA, from direct ownership to syndications and diversified funds.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Paul Moore, Founder of Wellings Capital, focused on expanding Self-Directed IRA real estate investing beyond owning a single rental property.During the webinar, Moore will compare three approaches to private real estate investing: direct property ownership, real estate syndications, and diversified commercial real estate funds. The session will examine the potential advantages, tradeoffs, responsibilities, and risks associated with each approach.The discussion will also explore how investors can diversify real estate exposure across property types, geographic markets, operators, investment strategies, and different positions within the capital stack. Attendees will gain insight into how diversification can extend beyond simply owning multiple properties.Moore will also share practical considerations for evaluating private real estate opportunities, including investment structure, operator experience, risk, diversification, and long-term objectives. The session is intended to help Self-Directed IRA investors develop a framework for comparing opportunities and considering how different real estate investments may fit within a broader retirement strategy.What You'll Learn1. Compare Your OptionsExplore the differences between owning an individual rental property, investing through a real estate syndication, and participating in a diversified real estate fund. Learn about the potential advantages, limitations, responsibilities, and risks associated with each approach.2. Diversify Real EstateLearn how investors can diversify beyond simply owning multiple properties by spreading exposure across property types, geographic markets, operators, investment strategies, and positions within the capital stack.3. Build Your FrameworkUnderstand practical questions to consider when evaluating private real estate investments for a Self-Directed IRA, including diversification, investment structure, operator experience, risk, and long-term objectives.Event: November 11th at 12:00 PM ETRegister:Register to Access.Early Access Recording.A First Look at What's in The Works.Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation. Download our free guides or visit us online at .This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

Michelle Tracy

American IRA, LLC

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American IRA Hosts Paul Moore for Webinar on Diversifying Self-Directed IRA Real Estate Investments News Provided By American IRA, LLC November 10, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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