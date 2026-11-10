BJP Criticises Lop Rahul Gandhi's Debate Challenge To PM Modi Says Parliament Is The Right Forum

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, over his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate, questioning his approach to public discussions.

BJP leaders said that if LoP Gandhi was serious about debating issues, he should raise them in Parliament rather than challenge the Prime Minister through social media. They also asserted that the party was ready to debate him on any platform and at any place of his choosing.

The political exchange comes a day after LoP Gandhi launched a fresh attack on PM Modi, renewing his challenge to debate him on who was an 'anti-national' and who was being 'controlled by foreign forces'. LoP Gandhi said that the debate could take place "any time, any place".

His remarks came a day after PM Modi, during his visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday, alleged that ideological supporters of the Naxal movement, whom he described as "dimagi Naxals", had infiltrated political parties and various organisations to instigate people against the Constitution and democracy.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi termed LoP Gandhi's social media challenge hypocritical and said that he had the opportunity to debate any issue in Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi's social media debate is nothing but hypocrisy. As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he can debate any issue in Parliament at any time. Amit Shah even said that if you are creating chaos across the country in the name of SIR, then call a special session and debate the issue if you have the courage," Saraogi said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also responded to LoP Gandhi's challenge, asserting that the BJP was prepared to debate him on any platform.

"If you are ready for a debate, we are ready too. There are several forums for debate – in an open ground, behind closed doors, on an open stage or in the Assembly. We are ready to debate wherever you wish. You just name the place, and we will be there," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Yadav further claimed that even an ordinary BJP worker could defeat him in a debate.

"Even our ordinary party worker will defeat you in the debate and counter you on every point. We accept the challenge," he added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam questioned the leader's conduct as the LoP, saying that people expected him to demonstrate political maturity and seriousness while addressing issues of national importance.

Kadam said that India was attracting global attention and that the country's LoP was expected to uphold the dignity of his constitutional position.

"All 140 crore people living in this country expect him to conduct himself seriously as the Leader of the Opposition. The entire world today is looking at India, expecting India's Leader of the Opposition to be serious, politically mature, and to speak according to the rules of the Constitution, not out of personal whims," he said.

Kadam compared his demand for a debate at a place of his choice to that of a student who wanted to take an examination but refused to appear at school and instead insisted on taking it at home with questions of his own choosing.

"Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly demonstrating political immaturity. He is behaving like a child who says he wants to take an exam, but when exam time comes, says he won't go to school for it and will take it at home instead, with questions of his own choosing, wherever he chooses to sit. How can this work for such a child?" Kadam claimed.

He further urged Rahul Gandhi to respect the dignity and responsibilities associated with the office of the LoP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also criticised LoP Gandhi, questioning the purpose of holding a public debate with someone she accused of supporting 'anti-national' elements.

"Why hold a debate with those who are 'dimagi Naxals' themselves? When you support tukde-tukde gangs and insult India on foreign forums to destabilise the country, what discussion can be held with you? First, come to Parliament and debate there, that would be a big step," she said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey also questioned why LoP Gandhi had taken PM Modi's remarks personally, pointing out that the Prime Minister had not directly named him.

"Why does Rahul Gandhi ji keep taking this personally upon himself? He did not even take Rahul Gandhi ji's name. He did not take anyone's name. Now repeatedly Rahul Gandhi is saying that he called them Naxals, that he called us Naxals. What is this?" Dubey said.

He added that the term "urban Naxals" referred to people with a particular ideological mindset and maintained that Parliament was the appropriate forum for political debates.

"As far as the debate is concerned, when the Parliament session convenes, come and let us debate. Will you debate on the streets? Why was Parliament established then? Streets are for protests; Parliament is for debate," he said.